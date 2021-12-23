Witnesses sought after dangerous driving incident in Aberdeen west end

An error occurred. Please try again.

People who may have witnessed a dangerous driving incident that led to a collision in Aberdeen on Tuesday are being sought by police.

The incident took place on St Swithin Street in the city’s west end, at its junction with Union Grove, and involved a grey Audi A3.

Officers say they are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was standing at a pedestrian crossing when the collision happened at around 5.10pm.

A post on the North East Police Division Facebook page said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision, and we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide more information can call police on 101, quoting incident 2284 of December 21.