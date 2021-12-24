Vulnerable Highland twins who have been shielding for nearly two years get vaccinated after parents fight for approval

An error occurred. Please try again.

Seven-year-old twins who have been shielding for 22 months in the Highlands have taken their first steps to freedom by getting their first Covid vaccination.

Orin and Olivia Arthur have Pompe disease which can affect vital organs such as the heart and lungs and could be very serious should they become infected with a respiratory virus such as Covid-19.

Along with their parents, Lyndsay and Stephen Arthur, the twins have been shielding since the pandemic started at their home in Tain, Easter Ross.

The foursome have been chronicling their incredible journey through social media to get the twins vaccinated.

With Pompe disease being a life-limiting condition and Olivia being long-term ventilated the family observed strict shielding throughout 2020 and 2021.

The only visitors allowed in the home are the specialist care team that wear full PPE equipment.

During this period loved ones were able to come to the garden and talk with the family however the children have sadly not seen their paternal grandmother in two years because of shielding.

The twins are ‘little live wires’

Ms Arthur is a teacher so the twins can receive an education but they have missed their school friends.

Stephen Arthur said: “We had tried to keep as much normality for the kids as possible.

“The biggest challenge for us has been the social aspect. The twins miss their school friends and not being able to get hugs from their grandparents.

“Friends and family have been standing in the garden to chat with them but due to the Highland weather, it is not always practical.”

In addition to homeschooling, the family has had their medical meetings virtually as they cannot venture out to the hospital.

The twins are mostly non-verbal and communicate with people through Makaton sign language however, Mr Arthur describes them both as “little live wires”.

Mr Arthur added: “As a family unit we are very close and that has not changed during lockdown.

“It has given us the freedom to spend time with the twins because we don’t attend as many hospital meetings.

Due to Oliva’s complex needs, the family has a team that provides specialised care and brings supplies from the hospital.

Loved ones have also supported the family by bringing their groceries and other supplies.

The family can escape the house and venture out into the woods due to their remote location.

‘Christmas dream come true’

The Highlands Vaccination Team contacted the family to tell them that the twins could get the vaccine.

The family had several senior medical specialists recommend the twins get the vaccine as soon as they could final approval from Public Health Scotland and once signed off the siblings were receiving their jabs within the hour.

The twins have been unable to get vaccinated until now due to government policy.

Earlier this week, Westminister approved the use of a low-dose Covid vaccine for vulnerable children aged five to 11.

However, Mr and Ms Arthur have been fighting for over a year to get their children vaccinated.

Mr Arthur said: “It was beyond frustrating. For us, it’s always felt that vulnerable children have been the last thought in the whole process.

“When we first heard about the vaccine it was the fanfare that it would help the most vulnerable.

“With Olivia, if she takes sick she cannot go in an ambulance and has to be airlifted to hospital. You don’t get much more vulnerable than that.

“Earlier in the year, we were told that it was probably never going to be given to the twins because they were so vulnerable.

“Our jobs as parents is that we advocate for them and we fight hard for them.”

‘If this had come earlier in the year it could have been a big Christmas with the family’

The family have also received an outpouring of support from other families in similar circumstances that are now willing to get their children vaccinated.

Though the vulnerable twins have been vaccinated, the family will still spend this Christmas shielding.

They have only now received the first dose of a vaccine and will not get a second dose until February.

Mr Arthur added: “We have not had a bug or illness in two years so we need to slowly come back out and build up the twin’s immune system again.

“Ultimately Pompe is a life-limiting condition and so Christmas and birthday are always big celebrations with the family.

“The frustrating thing is if this had come earlier in the year it could have been a big Christmas with the family.

“Hopefully this is the last Christmas in lockdown. We are very excited for Christmas next year.”