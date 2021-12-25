Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strathpuffer endurance challenge cancelled following new guidelines

By Ross Hempseed
December 25, 2021, 4:30 pm Updated: December 25, 2021, 5:24 pm
The annual Strathpuffer mountain bike endurance challenge has been cancelled due to new restrictions.

The two-day event – which was due to take place in January – brings together amateur bikers from across the UK for an endurance race in the Highlands.

However, due to new restrictions introduced by the Scottish Government, the organisers have decided to cancel the event instead of risking a potential health risk.

The Strathpuffer 24, which would have taken place on January 15, puts bikers through the toughest terrain in the harshest conditions.

In a statement released on Christmas Day, organisers said “just because we can, doesn’t mean we should”.

Restrictions only limit the number of people in attendance and do not place a ban the event itself.

Reasons behind Strathpuffer decision

The statement cited several reasons for the 2022 Strathpuffer’s cancellation.

It said: “We rely on lots of people to deliver the Puffer from a wide range of organisations, many of these people have direct or indirect links with NHS Highland.

“We cannot, in all conscience, take the risk of heaping yet more pressure on the NHS by causing any additional staff absences due to our wee cycle event.”

Due to the event’s rugged terrain and unforgiving format, there is usually a need for medical assistance during the 24 hours the bikers are racing, which includes 17 hours of darkness.

The annual Strathpuffer puts amateur bikers through their paces with a rugged terrain and freezing temperatures.

They also said: “We also need to consider the local community – Covid-19 prevalence in the Highlands is still very low compared to most other areas of the UK– we would not want to endanger that position by bringing competitors from all over the UK to the area, no matter how careful we asked everyone to be.”

The organisers are also conscious of the event’s reputation for having a “brilliant, relaxed atmosphere” and said it would be a disservice to competitors and fans of the competition to stage it under the current circumstances.

