Highland community planning to turn a forgotten piece of history into an annual event

A previously forgotten Highland battle will now be marked every year as part of plans to revive interest in the historic event.

The Battle of Littleferry on April 15 1746 has been overshadowed by events the following day when Jacobite soldiers were defeated by government troops at Culloden.

However, a project to raise awareness of the largely lost, but important, battle now and in the future is gathering pace.

First battlefield markers installed

The first markers have been erected for a battlefield trail to add to tourism attractions in the Golspie area.

The popularity of the multi-million selling Outlander books and TV series has increased interest in Culloden, the 1745 Jacobite Rising and associated battles.

This week Sandy Mackay from Golspie cut the turf for a marker at Shore Street as part of the project organised by Golspie Heritage Society.

Sandy is originally from Embo where several Mackays involved in the battle eventually settled.

It is understood that many present day Mackays in the village are their descendants.

A huge seven-tonne stone from the side of Ben Bhraggie has been engraved with the names of fallen soldiers.

It will be placed on a site on the Golspie to Littleferry road.

The first full history of the battle has been completed and will be printed in time for a major commemoration event on April 15.

Interest has already been shown from people from as far afield as Australia and Canada as well as local outlets.

The Golspie branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland has also agreed to hold a ceremony each year on that date to mark the battle in future.

Real energy about the project

Littleferry resident Major General Patrick Marriott, a former commandant of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, is behind the idea.

He has also written the book of the battle and a battlefield guide.

“I’m very pleased with progress. We have a wonderful team of people who all love the community and there is a real energy about the whole project.

“It’s good news and we need good news, so it’s been a great time to do it.

“I was very keen that we set this up for the long game. So I invited Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) to look at doing an annual ceremony and it is great news they have agreed.

“It provides continuity and means every year the project gets refreshed effectively and doesn’t get forgotten.”

This year’s memorial will involve massed bands and RBLS veterans.

Local branch treasurer Kenny McAulay said: “The first time I heard the story of the battle and the link to Culloden it was fascinating.

“We will have now have an event to mark it every year. It’s important for us to be involved and carry this on.”

The battle involved a 300-400 strong regiment under the Earl of Cromartie and three Government-supporting militia companies.

Jacobite plans revealed

Cromartie’s men were heading to join Prince Charles at Culloden from Caithness and Sutherland under orders to gather ammunition, money and recruits.

They arranged to march from Dunrobin Castle to Littleferry, but their plan was revealed and were attacked.

About 50 were killed and 178 were captured in the battle near St Andrew’s Church in Golspie, along the ferry road and at the harbour.

News of the defeat would have raised the spirits of the Duke of Cumberland and lowered the morale of Prince Charles Edward Stuart and the Jacobites.