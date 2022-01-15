Car seized after motorist caught reportedly driving ‘carelessly’ twice within weeks near Thurso

A motorist has had their car seized by Highland police after they were caught allegedly driving in an anti-social and careless way twice near Thurso – twice within the space of weeks.

Warned initially by officers on December 29 for driving carelessly on the A9 between Thurso and Scrabster, the motorist was told a similar warning could result in the seizure of their car.

The same motorist was reportedly seen by officers driving in a similar manner on the same stretch of road just two weeks later on January 14.

Officers have now seized his car and charged him with careless driving.

In the hopes of deterring other careless drivers, the police have shared the incident online.

On 29th December 2021, a motorist in Thurso was issued with a warning notice in relation to the anti-social and careless…

The online appeal added: “We often receive concerns about the manner of some peoples driving and in instances where that driving falls far below the standards expected from the public, then we will use this legislation to help deter people from driving that way and if they continue to do so, then we will look to make the roads safer by taking their vehicles away from them.”