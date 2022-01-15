Fraserburgh defeat Inverurie in clash of Highland League’s top two

An error occurred. Please try again.

Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh defeated fellow title challengers Inverurie Locos 2-0 in an absorbing encounter at Harlaw Park.

Aidan Combe’s first half goal and Scott Barbour’s stoppage time strike secured the win for the visitors with Jamie Michie being sent off for the Railwaymen in the second half.

The sides were first and second respectively in the table at kick-off. This victory means the Broch remain six points clear at the summit, but Locos drop to fifth below Buckie Thistle, Brora Rangers and Brechin City.

Cagey opening

It was the visitors who had the first effort with Sean Butcher collecting Ryan Cowie’s long throw-in and stabbing a shot wide of the near post.

Inverurie’s first attempt of note was in the 17th minute with Neil Gauld’s deflected strike from the left side of the area punched away by backpedalling goalkeeper Paul Leask

Good play from Fraserburgh midfielder Paul Young created an opening for Scott Barbour in the 20 minute, but his curling effort drifted narrowly over.

Shortly after Barbour combined with Lewis Davidson on the right flank, but Barbour’s powerful shot was kept out by a combination of Ryan Broadhurst and goalkeeper Andy Reid.

However, at the other end Gauld was inches away from giving Locos the lead with a lob from the edge of box which dropped just wide.

In the 26th minute Leask caught Kieran Shanks’ snap-shot from Robert Ward’s lay off.

On the half hour mark Willie West’s fresh air swipe at the ball allowed Shanks to get in down the right, but Leask was perfectly positioned to turn the shot behind for a fruitless corner.

Leask made an even better save in the 34th minute to parry another Shanks shot from 18 yards after the lively striker had jinked away from Bryan Hay and West.

Five minutes before the break Aidan Combe’s flick opened up space for Young on the left side of the box, but his effort was deflected to safety.

On 42 minutes Fraserburgh took the lead courtesy of a mix-up in the home ranks.

Greg Mitchell initially did well to snuff out Combe’s run down the left, but when he tried to play the ball back to Reid Barbour nipped in to steal possession before slipping the ball to Combe finish from close range.

Two minutes later the hosts almost levelled with Gauld getting in behind, but Leask blocked and then West an excellent block to thwart Sam Burnett on the rebound.

But it was the Broch with the last chance in first half stoppage time with Ryan Cowie’s cross met by Butcher, but his header clipped the top of the bar on its way over.

Hosts look to respond

Locos were fired up at the start of the second half and on 54 minutes Gauld was almost through on goal, but West and Cowie recovered to crowd him out.

From the corner that followed Mark Souter headed Jamie Michie’s delivery straight at Leask.

At the other end Barbour tried to get the better of Reid with a speculative lob.

In the 63rd minute Barbour’s excellent break down the right flank ended with him crossing to the back post, but Calum Dingwall made a great intervention to stop Butcher scoring.

Six minutes later Paul Campbell scuffed an effort wide from 20 yards after neat build-up play involving Lewis Davidson, Barbour and Young.

Inverurie were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute with Michie receiving a second booking from referee Robin Taylor for a full-blooded challenge on Paul Young.

The Locos players felt the decision was harsh, but Michie was forced to head up the tunnel.

Inverurie kept pushing despite their numerical disadvantage, on 81 minutes Gauld’s clipped cross from the right was turned away by Davidson with Shanks lurking at the back post.

But in the third minute of stoppage time Fraserburgh made the points safe with Young playing the ball forward for Barbour, who flicked the ball past Ryan Broadhurst, rounded the advancing Reid the slotted the ball home from a tight angle.