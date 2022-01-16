Wooly good job! Sheep lifted to safety in abseil rescue on Lewis

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mountain rescuers have abseiled to rescue a sheep stranded precariously on a cliff in the Outer Hebrides.

Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team managed to return the sheep successfully to its owner at Garry Beach at Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis on Saturday.

It is understood the animal was spotted after either falling or becoming trapped on the steep slopes.

The Scottish SPCA requested the mountain rescue team assist in bringing the sheep back to the top of the cliffs.

Crew members used ropes to descend from height before strapping a harness onto the animal in the Lewis abseil rescue, before hoisting the sheep to safety.

A Hebrides MRT spokesman said: “The team responded and swiftly rescued her and managed to reunite with her owner.

“These rescues may not seem much to some but to the team it’s an opportunity for training with the equipment and a chance for new team members to get involved. This is obviously a valuable service for the crofter too.”