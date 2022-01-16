Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wooly good job! Sheep lifted to safety in abseil rescue on Lewis

By Mike Merritt
January 16, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: January 16, 2022, 1:46 pm
A montage showing abseilers at the top of the cliff and one team member strapping the sheep into a harness.
The sheep was lifted to the top of the cliffs in a harness. Photo: Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team.

Mountain rescuers have abseiled to rescue a sheep stranded precariously on a cliff in the Outer Hebrides.

Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team managed to return the sheep successfully to its owner at Garry Beach at Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis on Saturday.

It is understood the animal was spotted after either falling or becoming trapped on the steep slopes.

The sheep was lifted to safety. Photo: Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team.

The Scottish SPCA requested the mountain rescue team assist in bringing the sheep back to the top of the cliffs.

Crew members used ropes to descend from height before strapping a harness onto the animal in the Lewis abseil rescue, before hoisting the sheep to safety.

The sheep reunited with its crofter owner. Photo: Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team.

A Hebrides MRT spokesman said: “The team responded and swiftly rescued her and managed to reunite with her owner.

“These rescues may not seem much to some but to the team it’s an opportunity for training with the equipment and a chance for new team members to get involved. This is obviously a valuable service for the crofter too.”

