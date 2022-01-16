Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie set for £30,000 transfer from Derby to Wigan

By Sean Wallace
January 16, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: January 16, 2022, 3:26 pm
Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie.
Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

Former Aberdeen and Caley Thistle captain Graeme Shinnie is set to move from Derby County to Wigan Athletic for just £30,000.

Aberdonian Shinnie’s contract with Championship bottom club Derby is set to expire at the end of the season.

It is understood he is set to move to League One Wigan with the fee reportedly just £30,000.

Rams manager Wayne Rooney, the England and Manchester United legend, said he wanted to keep Shinnie, who is a regular first team starter.

However that decision is out of Rooney’s hands.

Derby are rock bottom of the Championship having been deducted 21 points this season.

They were initially deducted 12 points in September for entering administration.

A further nine points were taken off in November.

Graeme Shinnie during his time as captain of his home city club Aberdeen.

Shinnie not in the match-day squad

Scotland international Shinnie was at Derby’s 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United on Saturday but was not in the match-day squad.

Former Pittodrie skipper Shinnie joined Derby on a free transfer in summer 2019.

The midfielder made 195 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions.

He captained Caley Thistle to their 2015 Scottish Cup success before joining the Dons.

Shinnie has played 92 times for Derby and scored six goals.

He has been a regular starter in Rooney’s team this season having lined up in 21 of the 25 league games.

Rooney said he would ideally have retained Shinnie, but the decision was not in his control.

Administrators Quantuma sanctioned Shinnie’s exit having been placed in control of the club’s finances.

Rooney said: “My relationship with the players is built on trust and honesty.

“I can’t look them in the eye, and where we are at at the minute, and give them anything, really, only just prepare them and get them ready (for matches).

“Any decisions made like Shinnie, for instance, will be through the administrators.

“I want to keep all the players.

“I saw a report saying I told the players that they could leave, which is not the case.

“Maybe that has been misinterpreted.

“What I said to the players is if you want any information, if clubs are in (for you) there is nothing I can do.

“You have to go to the administrators, they are the ones who are making the decisions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal