Four Highland nurseries and primary school closed today due to Covid

Four nurseries and a primary school are closed today due to Covid.

Highland Council has announced the nurseries at North Kessock Primary, Coulhill Primary in Alness and Lybster Primary will not open today for “Covid-19 related” reasons.

Both the nursery and primary at St Bride’s, in Fort William, are also closed due to the virus.

Kinclochleven High School is only open to S4-S6 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Last week, it emerged that schools across the north and north-east had reported a surge in the number of pupils off with a “Covid-19 related sickness” since the Christmas holidays.