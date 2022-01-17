Four Highland nurseries and primary school closed today due to Covid By Shona Gossip January 17, 2022, 8:28 am Updated: January 17, 2022, 12:23 pm St Bride's Primary School and Nursery, Fort William are shut today for "Covid-19 reasons". [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four nurseries and a primary school are closed today due to Covid. Highland Council has announced the nurseries at North Kessock Primary, Coulhill Primary in Alness and Lybster Primary will not open today for “Covid-19 related” reasons. Both the nursery and primary at St Bride’s, in Fort William, are also closed due to the virus. Kinclochleven High School is only open to S4-S6 due to “unforeseen circumstances”. School closure: St Bride's Primary Nursery https://t.co/ts9FY4o4C6 #HCschoolclosures — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) January 17, 2022 Last week, it emerged that schools across the north and north-east had reported a surge in the number of pupils off with a “Covid-19 related sickness” since the Christmas holidays. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close