Pumping marvellous! Argyll and Bute heart nurse wins national award 

By Louise Glen
January 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Jackie Gilmour from Argyll and Bute Community Health Partnership.
A cardiovascular nurse in Argyll and Bute has won a national award.

Jackie Gilmour, based in Lochgilphead, has won one of only five “You’re Simply Marvellous” national awards for 2022 from the Pumping Marvellous Foundation.

This award from the UK’s only patient-led heart failure charity, recognises outstanding care and passionate commitment to patients with heart failure.

The Mid Argyll Community Hospital nurse was nominated by one of her patients.

In her nomination letter she was recognised for her support, commitment “that nothing was too much trouble”, while taking her patients through their journey to living better with heart failure.

Receiving her award, Jackie said: “I’m delighted to have won this award, it’s such an honour. The whole team continue to work really hard to deliver the best care possible to our patients.”

Catriona Watt, area manager Mid Argyll Community Hospital, said: “I would like to congratulate Jackie on her award.

“This award reflects the direct impact she is making in the local community, delivering the highest standard of care for her patients day in and day out.”

Nick Hartshorne, CEO of the Pumping Marvellous Foundation, said: “Congratulations Jackie, very well deserved.

“You join a rarefied breed of heart failure specialists who have received one of these awards. You should be extremely proud, congratulations!”

What is the Pumping Marvellous Foundation?

The Pumping Marvellous Foundation (PMF) is the UK’s patient led heart failure charity.

It was founded by a heart failure patient whose experiences whilst rehabilitating have shaped the foundation’s goals and principles of a patient-centric charity focused on improved patient outcomes.

