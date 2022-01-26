New Flotta ferry waiting room expected in March

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new ferry waiting room for Flotta, Orkney, is taking shape and should be handed over by the end of March.

These findings were presented in a report viewed by the local authority’s Harbour Authority sub-committee yesterday.

The old building, near the small Orkney island’s Gibraltar Pier, will be demolished once the new one is ready for use. The report says that the expected cost of the project will be £135,000.

The same report also has an update on the Copland’s Dock Wall project, in Stromness. This project was due to be finished in October or November last year. However, it will now wrap up next month at a predicted cost of £85,000.

Vice-chairman of the sub-committee, Andrew Drever said: “It’s good to see Copeland’s Dock wall is on target for finishing. I’m hearing good words about it being a quality job and it’s pleasing people.”

Also in the report is an update on lighting at Sanday’s Kettletoft Pier, replacing light columns with LED lanterns.

The harbour authority is working with the North Isles Landscape Partnership on final designs, with a view to sharing the cost.

The authority is planning to purchase the equipment in this financial year.

However, it’s not all been smooth sailing for the harbours authority. It has seen the delivery of new vehicles delayed significantly.

This is down to Covid-19.

Vehicles ordered last year are yet to be delivered and aren’t expected before the end of this March.