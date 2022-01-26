Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Flotta ferry waiting room expected in March

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
January 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
A new ferry waiting room is under construction.
A new ferry waiting room for Flotta, Orkney, is taking shape and should be handed over by the end of March.

These findings were presented in a report viewed by the local authority’s Harbour Authority sub-committee yesterday.

The old building, near the small Orkney island’s Gibraltar Pier, will be demolished once the new one is ready for use. The report says that the expected cost of the project will be £135,000.

The same report also has an update on the Copland’s Dock Wall project, in Stromness. This project was due to be finished in October or November last year. However, it will now wrap up next month at a predicted cost of £85,000.

Vice-chairman of the sub-committee, Andrew Drever said: “It’s good to see Copeland’s Dock wall is on target for finishing. I’m hearing good words about it being a quality job and it’s pleasing people.”

Work underway at the new Flotta ferry waiting room near Gibraltar pier, Flotta, Orkney. (Supplied by Orkney Islands Council)

Also in the report is an update on lighting at Sanday’s Kettletoft Pier, replacing light columns with LED lanterns.

The harbour authority is working with the North Isles Landscape Partnership on final designs, with a view to sharing the cost.

The authority is planning to purchase the equipment in this financial year.

However, it’s not all been smooth sailing for the harbours authority. It has seen the delivery of new vehicles delayed significantly.

This is down to Covid-19.

Vehicles ordered last year are yet to be delivered and aren’t expected before the end of this March.

