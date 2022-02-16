‘This is an incredibly reckless and dangerous crime’: Fire in Inverness house doorway sparks appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This is an incredibly reckless and dangerous crime’: Fire in Inverness house doorway sparks appeal

By Louise Glen
February 16, 2022, 8:33 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 10:48 am
Police are urging witnesses to a fire in Inverness to come forward.
Police are urging witnesses to a fire in Inverness to come forward.

Police have said it is “vital” that they trace the person or persons who lit a fire in the doorway of a house in Inverness.

Officers will be conducting door-to-door inquires in the city today.

The fire was set outside a house on Oldtown Road in the Hilton area of the city on Sunday, February 13 around 6.25pm.

They are asking anyone with information about the blaze to come forward to help track down the culprits.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information following a wilful fire-raising outside a property in Inverness at the weekend.

“Around 6.25pm on Sunday, February 13 officers were called to a report of a fire at the entrance to a house on Oldtown Road.”

Police said the fire was extinguished and nobody was injured.

‘A reckless and dangerous crime’

Constable Samuel Cooper said: “We are treating this fire as wilful.

“Although nobody was hurt this is an incredibly reckless and dangerous crime and it is vital we trace those responsible.

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries, as well as checking CCTV footage in the area.

“If you were in the area and have not already spoken to police we urge you to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2676 of Sunday February 13 2022.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]