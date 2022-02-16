‘This is an incredibly reckless and dangerous crime’: Fire in Inverness house doorway sparks appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have said it is “vital” that they trace the person or persons who lit a fire in the doorway of a house in Inverness.

Officers will be conducting door-to-door inquires in the city today.

The fire was set outside a house on Oldtown Road in the Hilton area of the city on Sunday, February 13 around 6.25pm.

They are asking anyone with information about the blaze to come forward to help track down the culprits.

Police said the fire was extinguished and nobody was injured.

‘A reckless and dangerous crime’

Constable Samuel Cooper said: “We are treating this fire as wilful.

“Although nobody was hurt this is an incredibly reckless and dangerous crime and it is vital we trace those responsible.

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries, as well as checking CCTV footage in the area.

“If you were in the area and have not already spoken to police we urge you to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2676 of Sunday February 13 2022.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.