Early proposals for new £3m covered training area and gymnastics hall in Orkney receives warm welcome from councillors

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2022, 5:06 pm
Kirkwall Grammar School pitches.
Early plans for a covered synthetic training pitch and gymnastics facility in Orkney received unanimous support from councillors today.

These plans would see a 40m x 60m covered training area and separate gymnastics hall built at the Kirkwall Grammar School pitches.

Alternative sites are being looked at, such as near the Pickaquoy centre.

This would help with the limited capacity offered by the grammar school and the Pickaquoy Centre.

The new facilities would be especially useful during the winter months when weather and ground conditions can create less than ideal conditions for sports like rugby and football.

The development of the proposed facilities is also tied to Orkney preparing for the 2025 International Island Games. Orkney had been due to host the games in 2023 but this was moved on in the calendar due to the pandemic.

It’s suggested that the facility would be a “sprung” structure, made out of 100% recyclable materials. This could arrive in shipping containers and be built in just six weeks, a report to councillors states.

Development of facilities is ‘complete no-brainer’

The construction costs are thought to be around £3million. It is hoped Sportscotland would provide half a million, with another half a million coming from the Scottish Government through the National Islands Plan.

However, a report to councillors says there is potential for more to come from the government and other sources.

Councillor Steven Heddle said, while his gymnastics days were well behind him, he found it “a very exciting project”.

The development of the facilities was also called a “complete no-brainer” by councillor Leslie Manson and he said it should be given the green light.

The only concern came from the council leader, although it was tongue-in-cheek. He said he was worried Orkney might “lose its home advantage” whenever they had to play in windy conditions.

Two-year waiting list for Orkney gymnastics club

Gymnastics has taken off in the county albeit with limited resources. Having been set up in 2017, the club has 120 people waiting to join. This means some have to wait up to 2 years to take part in the sport. The club has 290 people attending between the ages of 1 and 17.

The cost of renting gymnastics equipment for the island games is thought to be £50,000 or £100,000 to purchase. However, the equipment couldn’t be bought without a facility for it.

These plans are still at a very early stage.

Councillors today agreed that the proposals should be progressed through the council’s capital project appraisal process.

