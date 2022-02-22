Specialist firms appointed to create new exhibitions at restored Scapa Flow Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Specialist firms appointed to create new exhibitions at restored Scapa Flow Museum

By Ellie Milne
February 22, 2022, 6:48 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 6:49 pm
Scapa Flow Museum
Scapa Flow Museum

Seven specialist firms have been appointed to create a new redesigned exhibition at the Scapa Flow Museum.

A £4.4million restoration project is currently underway at the wartime museum in Orkney.

Significant progress was made earlier this month when the multi-disciplinary specialist team visited the site to transform the visitor experience.

The personnel were selected following a competitive tendering process by Orkney Islands Council.

Nick Lewitt, culture team leader at Orkney Islands Council, said: “These visits represent a real milestone in the museum’s redevelopment.

“It marks the start of moving from a construction focus, to one that every museum professional loves – that is, the work of building in the layers of detail which brings a collection alive and draws the stories of its artefacts to the fore.”

Who is involved?

The specialists involved in the team include award-winning exhibition designers Studio MB, exhibition outfitters Marcon and graphic designers Rocketbox Design Ltd.

Craig Mann, founding partner of Studio MB, said it was exciting to see the project progress having been involved with the redevelopment since 2015.

He said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see the exhibition fit-out now preparing to commence on site with such a great set of contractors to help deliver the vision that we and the council’s museums team have worked so hard to create.”

Mountmakers Colin Lindley and Kate Silverston are designing and building custom-made supports for the artefacts to be displayed in.

They have been removing the HMS Royal Oak brass letters from the previous displays in preparation for the reopening this summer.

Mountmakers Colin Lindley and Kate Silverston at work removing the Royal Oak letters. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

Scriptwriter Allan Carswell is devising the flow of the story told by the museum as a whole and in the galleries.

Audiovisual specialists Ay-Pe are developing a series of short films on Scapa Flow to be shown at the museum.

A Virtual Reality (VR) display is also being developed by the School of Computer Science at St Andrews University, with funding from CUPIDO.

Bringing the story to life

Sited at the former Royal Naval Base HMS Proserpine, on the island of Hoy, the Scapa Flow Museum charts Orkney’s involvement in the First World War and Second World War.

It is currently being extended and a refurbishment is being carried out on its historic oil pumphouse.

Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of Orkney Island Council’s education, leisure and housing committee, said: “Scapa Flow Museum tells the story of Orkney as epicentre of the Royal Navy’s war efforts during the world wars, and the massive impact this had on our remote island communities who suddenly found themselves a major part of the machinery of conflict.

“The improvements to the museum and associated conservation works have been long awaited by our museums team and by the local community – and by enthusiasts of wartime history around the world.

“We can’t wait to bring that story to life for many, many more people when the Museum reopens in summer 2022.”

Scapa Flow Museum will open all year from summer 2022, encouraging more people to visit Hoy and boosting tourism throughout Orkney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal