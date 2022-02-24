More than 3,000 illegal or unsafe vaping devices seized in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 3,000 disposable vaping devices have been removed from sale in the Highlands as they lacked necessary labels, instructions and warnings.

A further 121 disposable vaping devices were seized and destroyed as they had illegal levels of vaping fluid.

Highland Council’s trading standards team carried out an in-depth look at single use, or disposable, vaping products between October and December last year.

It was part of a wider report on disposable vaping products across Scotland.

They visited multiple premises across the region and found thousands of devices up for sale to be non-compliant with health safety regulations.

Following these findings, officers are keen to highlight the dangers of these products.

‘Appealing to children’

David MacKenzie, manager of trading standards in the Highlands, explained the reasons why they feel it necessary to highlight the risks of disposable vaping products.

“This work is all about protecting Highland consumers, especially our young people,” he said.

“These devices are often brightly coloured and flavoured to be appealing to children. They usually contain the maximum legal amount of nicotine which also makes them extremely addictive.

“Disposable vapes also raise environmental concerns as they are all made of single use plastic and contain a battery therefore cannot be safely disposed of in household waste or easily recycled.”

‘Gateway for young people into nicotine addiction’

Anyone who is concerned about disposable vaping products they come across can contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or get in touch with Trading Standards on the Highland Council website.

Mr MacKenzie said: “Vaping can be helpful to get current smokers to quit but there is a real risk that vaping can also be a gateway for young people into nicotine addiction.

“The sale of these products to young people is not acceptable and Highland Council Trading Standards takes these matters very seriously.”