More than 3,000 illegal or unsafe vaping devices seized in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More than 3,000 illegal or unsafe vaping devices seized in Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
February 24, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 1:21 pm
Some of the disposable vaping products that were seized in the Highlands.
Some of the disposable vaping products that were seized in the Highlands.

More than 3,000 disposable vaping devices have been removed from sale in the Highlands as they lacked necessary labels, instructions and warnings.

A further 121 disposable vaping devices were seized and destroyed as they had illegal levels of vaping fluid.

Highland Council’s trading standards team carried out an in-depth look at single use, or disposable, vaping products between October and December last year.

It was part of a wider report on disposable vaping products across Scotland.

They visited multiple premises across the region and found thousands of devices up for sale to be non-compliant with health safety regulations.

Following these findings, officers are keen to highlight the dangers of these products.

‘Appealing to children’

David MacKenzie, manager of trading standards in the Highlands, explained the reasons why they feel it necessary to highlight the risks of disposable vaping products.

“This work is all about protecting Highland consumers, especially our young people,” he said.

“These devices are often brightly coloured and flavoured to be appealing to children. They usually contain the maximum legal amount of nicotine which also makes them extremely addictive.

“Disposable vapes also raise environmental concerns as they are all made of single use plastic and contain a battery therefore cannot be safely disposed of in household waste or easily recycled.”

‘Gateway for young people into nicotine addiction’

Anyone who is concerned about disposable vaping products they come across can contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or get in touch with Trading Standards on the Highland Council website.

Mr MacKenzie said: “Vaping can be helpful to get current smokers to quit but there is a real risk that vaping can also be a gateway for young people into nicotine addiction.

“The sale of these products to young people is not acceptable and Highland Council Trading Standards takes these matters very seriously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal