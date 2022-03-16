Wick campus schools closed due to issues with heating

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two schools in Wick are closed today due to a lack of heating.

Wick High School and Newton Park Primary School and Nursery are shut.

The high school is closed for a second day, with the East Caithness Community Campus swimming pool operating a reduced timetable.

Highland Council said the schools will be closed with 712 secondary pupils, 331 primary-aged pupils and 53 nursery children working from home.

School closure: Newton Park Primary Nursery https://t.co/ts9FY4o4C6 #HCschoolclosures — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) March 16, 2022

One parent of pupils at the campus, who did not want to be named, said: “Parents got a note last night on Class Dojo – the app the school uses for all communications.

“It said the school’s been forced to close due to ongoing issue with the heating system. This includes the nursery.

“Work has been uploaded on Google classroom. The school apologised for any inconvenience and said the situation is outwith their control.

“The high school was shut yesterday for the same issue and the swimming pool has had quite a lot of staffing and technical problems over the past couple of weeks.”