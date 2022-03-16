Wick campus schools closed due to issues with heating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wick campus schools closed due to issues with heating

By Louise Glen
March 16, 2022, 10:58 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:56 am
Covid school absences
Campus schools in Wick are closed today.

Two schools in Wick are closed today due to a lack of heating.

Wick High School and Newton Park Primary School and Nursery are shut.

The high school is closed for a second day, with the East Caithness Community Campus swimming pool operating a reduced timetable.

Highland Council said the schools will be closed with 712 secondary pupils, 331 primary-aged pupils and 53 nursery children working from home.

One parent of pupils at the campus, who did not want to be named, said: “Parents got a note last night on Class Dojo – the app the school uses for all communications.

“It said the school’s been forced to close due to ongoing issue with the heating system. This includes the nursery.

“Work has been uploaded on Google classroom. The school apologised for any inconvenience and said the situation is outwith their control.

“The high school was shut yesterday for the same issue and the swimming pool has had quite a lot of staffing and technical problems over the past couple of weeks.”

 

