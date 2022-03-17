Animal charity Tia Rescue relocating to Nairn to secure their future from crippling costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Yorkshire animal rescue charity has revealed it is relocating to the Highlands in a bid to secure their future.

Tia Rescue is preparing to begin a new chapter by moving operations from their home in Doncaster to Easter Hardmuir Farm near Nairn.

The charity provides sanctuary for rescue greyhounds and Shire horses.

The move follows a desperate two-year search by the charity prompted by spiralling costs.

Charity bosses have now laid out their interim plans ahead of the move north and thanked their supporters for helping them stay afloat.

‘We are moving to Scotland’

In a statement on their website, Tia Rescue said: “We have managed to buy a farm and hopefully secure the future for Tia. For two years we have tried to find a farm in Yorkshire but financially stood no chance, especially now with closing the shops.

“With costs spiralling, the truth is we would have been bankrupt within a year if things had carried on. Tia finished, the animals dispersed, the one regrettable, the other unthinkable.”

Staff at Tia Rescue admit relocating is “not ideal, nor what we wanted” but they remain hopeful it will keep them safe.

Founder and trustee Debra Rothery said she “looks forward” to a new era of Tia Rescue in the Highlands.

The move is scheduled to take place next month with the charity’s animals due to arrive in Nairn between April 13 and 15.

Around 30 dogs and 25 horses are set to be relocated during the move.

Rescuing Greyhounds

Tia Rescue was established in 1996.

The charity is currently not taking in any more dogs due to the financial implications caused by the pandemic.

It comes after officials were forced to close the doors to their charity shops, as they felt they were no longer viable; reducing their income by 60%.

However, they hope once they are set up in Nairn they will be able to help once more.

As staff look ahead to beginning operations in the Highlands, they have issued a heartfelt thanks for the public’s continued support.

They wrote: “Things have changed dramatically for everyone I know and we are all in this together.

“Only the postcode has changed. Most folk won’t even realise we have moved.”

The founder is now appealing for volunteers, eager to lend a helping hand, to get in touch.

She said: “We are going to need helpers and volunteers so if anyone wants to come and help with the horses and the dogs they will be very welcome.”