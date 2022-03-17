Animal charity Tia Rescue relocating to Nairn to secure their future from crippling costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Animal charity Tia Rescue relocating to Nairn to secure their future from crippling costs

By Michelle Henderson
March 17, 2022, 8:17 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 8:17 pm
Tia Rescue is preparing to move operations to Nairn to help secure the future of the charity.
A Yorkshire animal rescue charity has revealed it is relocating to the Highlands in a bid to secure their future.

Tia Rescue is preparing to begin a new chapter by moving operations from their home in Doncaster to Easter Hardmuir Farm near Nairn.

The charity provides sanctuary for rescue greyhounds and Shire horses.

The move follows a desperate two-year search by the charity prompted by spiralling costs.

Charity bosses have now laid out their interim plans ahead of the move north and thanked their supporters for helping them stay afloat.

‘We are moving to Scotland’

In a statement on their website, Tia Rescue said: “We have managed to buy a farm and hopefully secure the future for Tia. For two years we have tried to find a farm in Yorkshire but financially stood no chance, especially now with closing the shops.

“With costs spiralling, the truth is we would have been bankrupt within a year if things had carried on. Tia finished, the animals dispersed, the one regrettable, the other unthinkable.”

Staff at Tia Rescue admit relocating is “not ideal, nor what we wanted” but they remain hopeful it will keep them safe.

Founder and trustee Debra Rothery said she “looks forward” to a new era of Tia Rescue in the Highlands.

The move is scheduled to take place next month with the charity’s animals due to arrive in Nairn between April 13 and 15.

Around 30 dogs and 25 horses are set to be relocated during the move.

Rescuing Greyhounds

Tia Rescue was established in 1996.

The charity is currently not taking in any more dogs due to the financial implications caused by the pandemic.

It comes after officials were forced to close the doors to their charity shops, as they felt they were no longer viable; reducing their income by 60%.

However, they hope once they are set up in Nairn they will be able to help once more.

Around 30 dogs and 25 horses are being transferred to their new home in the Highlands next month.

As staff look ahead to beginning operations in the Highlands, they have issued a heartfelt thanks for the public’s continued support.

They wrote: “Things have changed dramatically for everyone I know and we are all in this together.

“Only the postcode has changed. Most folk won’t even realise we have moved.”

The founder is now appealing for volunteers, eager to lend a helping hand, to get in touch.

She said: “We are going to need helpers and volunteers so if anyone wants to come and help with the horses and the dogs they will be very welcome.”

