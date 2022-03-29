‘Extremely difficult decision’: Budhmor care home in Portree to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been announced by care home operator, CrossReach, that the Budhmor care home in Portree on the Isle of Skye will close at the end of June.

NHS Highland was informed of the decision to close the home after receiving the contractual 13 weeks notice of the operator’s intention.

The health board and CrossReach will work to ensure the residents, families and staff are fully informed of the closure programme.

Budhmor House can provide respite care for up to 27 residents at a time in Portree.

They will also create a plan to ensure new homes are identified for residents in the coming weeks.

CrossReach confirmed that despite several attempts to keep the care home open, all had been unsuccessful.

They also cited the current building as no longer meeting the standards required and that this could inhibit the care delivered.

A spokeswoman for CrossReach said: “It is with real regret that the CrossReach board has made the extremely difficult decision to close Budhmor Care Home.

“Senior staff have been working with NHS Highland over a number of years to understand what was likely to be needed in the area for the future.

“We had hoped to be able to rebuild the home, but given the financial situation, the remaining uncertainty over what is needed, and the challenges with recruitment, we are now unable to do so.

Previously money was raised by the local community to contribute to a new building that could keep the service running in Portree.

‘Even more essential that we develop our plans to future-proof health and social care’

CrossReach confirmed that due to plans for a new building being scrapped, they will return any money raised by the community.

Louise Bussell, NHS Highland’s chief 0fficer for community services, said: “This is a sad time for residents, families and staff at Budhmor care home, which has provided excellent care for people in Skye, Lochalsh and south-west Ross for many years.

“Our priority will be to work with residents and their families to find new homes for the residents that best meet their care and social needs.

“We will continue to work closely with local community members and partners to develop a shared vision for health and social care on the island.

“As we lose a vital service that has served the community for many years, it is even more essential that we develop our plans to future-proof health and social care across Skye, Lochalsh and south-west Ross.

“We are hopeful that the existing staff at Budhmor will continue to deliver high-quality person-centred care in the local community, either with NHS Highland or one of our partners.”