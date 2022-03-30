Six-hour rescue releases Shetland sperm whale to deeper waters after 10 days of worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six-hour rescue releases Shetland sperm whale to deeper waters after 10 days of worries

By Lottie Hood
March 30, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 6:26 pm

A sperm whale in Shetland has finally been moved to deeper waters after an arduous six-hour rescue through hail and snow.

The sperm whale had been concerningly close to the shoreline in Whiteness Voe for 10 days, but boats managed to coax the whale into deeper waters on Wednesday afternoon.

Nine vessels were involved in the complex operation of guiding the whale out of the voe into deeper waters to the west of the coast.

Two boats first approached the whale on Tuesday evening to see how the 45ft male whale would respond. After the mammal showed no distress, a plan was put in place for more to come and try to guide the whale offshore on Wednesday morning.

It was last seen diving deep into the sea near the island of Hildasay round 2pm.

Once in a lifetime experience

Hatchery technician Gary Buchan has been following the whale from day one, and has been monitoring its behaviour with a drone.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve never seen nothing like this before, I was amazed to see a sperm whale this close in. And I thought it was a fantastic opportunity for photos and videos.

The sperm whale is believed to be a 45ft male and estimated to weigh around 52 tonnes. Supplied by Gary Buchan.

“But it soon turned out that I was doing it for the health of the animal, because drone footage is good for monitoring the animal from above and monitoring the depth of water it was in.

“I think the way things have been going they were expecting it to die within a short period of being here. But as it’s gone on, it’s got stronger and stronger every day and it’s been swimming around quite a lot.”

Mr Buchan said there has been a lot of people involved in keeping an eye on the whale, with some spending 15-16 hours a day monitoring the situation.

Those living nearby have also been coming to view the mammal.

“Every day you’re seeing probably upwards of 40-50 people if not more to view this animal,” Mr Buchan said. “As far as I see it, it’s a once in a lifetime thing – you never see a sperm whale this close in.”

Helping to give him his best chance

Karen Hall, marine mammal advisor for NatureScot, said that when the whale first appeared on Monday, March 21, she did not think it would survive.

However, as the week went on it appeared to be acting normally and was sticking to the deeper channels in the voe. It was decided that an attempt at helping the whale exit should take place.

Ms Hall said: “The longer it stayed in that enclosed area, the weaker it was going to become. None of us felt right basically watching it becoming weaker and weaker and die.

“We had a plan in place and the skippers were always in charge and if they thought there was an issue they would back off.

A rescue attempt to guide the sperm whale near Shetland into deeper waters appears to have been successful. Supplied by Gary Buchan.

“The whale was continually monitored by drone. We were making sure to keep the stress levels to the absolute minimum. We were fortunate in this case that the whale was really quite calm.”

Several locals helped using their boats as did Scottish Sea Farm. They made sure to approach the whale at high tide using local knowledge to “give it the best shot”.

After six hours guiding the whale in hail and snow, the rescue appeared to be a success with the whale disappearing into deeper waters.

Ms Hall added: “It was all done in a very calm and controlled manner. I’m absolutely delighted that it was last seen diving out to the west and we can only hope that it stays out to the west.

“At the end of the day we’ve given him his best chance.”

