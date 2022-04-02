IN FULL: Here are the 35 people vying to become Orkney councillors on May 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All six wards in Orkney Islands Council will be contested at the local elections in May.

A total of 35 candidates have put their names forward to take on the 21 councillor posts over the next five years.

There are five candidates contesting four positions in Kirkwall East and eight chasing the four positions in Kirkwall West and Orphir.

In Stromness and the South Isles, six people have put themselves forward for the three councillor positions.

There are also six candidates in the West Mainland, where there are four posts up for grabs, and five candidates for the three positions in East Mainland, South Ronaldsay & Burray.

Independents make up 30 of the 35 candidates

The three posts in the North Isles will be fought over by five would-be councillors.

Thirty of the 35 candidates are independents, while the other five belong to the Scottish Green Party.

There are currently 17,659 registered electors in Orkney eligible to vote in the election on May 5.

The turnout for the 2017 elections was 49.7%, with one ward uncontested.

Currently, the council is made up of 18 independent councillors, two from the Orkney Manifesto Group and one from the Scottish Green Party.

The list

Kirkwall East

David Dawson, Steven Heddle, John Ross Scott and Gwenda Shearer are all standing again and will be joined by Graham Macdonald.

David Dawson (incumbent), Independent

Steven Heddle (incumbent), Independent

Graham Macdonald, Independent

John Ross Scott (incumbent), Scottish Greens

Gwenda Shearer (incumbent), Independent

Kirkwall West & Orphir

Sandy Cowie, Barbara Foulkes and Leslie Manson are bidding for re-election.

Beverly Clubley, Independent

Sandy Cowie (incumbent), Independent

Barbara Foulkes (incumbent), Independent

Kristopher Leask, Scottish Greens

Leslie Manson (incumbent), Independent

Leslie Sinclair, Independent

Ivan Taylor, Independent

Cameron Whittle, Independent

Stromness & South Isles

Rob Crichton, James Stockan and Magnus Thomson are standing again.

Graham Bevan, Independent

Maia Brodie, Scottish Greens

Rob Crichton (incumbent), Independent

Lindsay Hall, Independent

James Stockan (incumbent), Independent

Magnus Thomson (incumbent), Independent

Orkney West Mainland

Rachael King, Owen Tierney and Duncan Tullock are seeking re-election

Rachael King (incumbent), Independent

Sean Lewis, Independent

Jean Stevenson, Independent

Owen Tierney (incumbent), Independent

Duncan Tullock (incumbent), Independent

Helen Woodsford-Dean, Scottish Greens

East Mainland, South Ronaldsay & Burray

This ward will have a new councillor with none of the existing members standing again

James Moar, Independent

Eric Page, Scottish Greens

Raymie Peace, Independent

Julie Rickards, Independent

Gillian Skuse, Independent

North Isles

Stephen Clackson and Heather Woodbridge are standing again

Stephen Clackson (incumbent), Independent

Sebastian Hadfield-Hyde, Independent

Paul Rendall, Independent

Melissa Thomson, Independent

Heather Woodbridge (incumbent), Independent