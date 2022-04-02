IN FULL: Here are the 35 people vying to become Orkney councillors on May 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN FULL: Here are the 35 people vying to become Orkney councillors on May 5

By John Ross
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 2, 2022, 10:50 am
35 candidates will contest the Orkney Islands Council elections
35 candidates will contest the Orkney Islands Council elections

All six wards in Orkney Islands Council will be contested at the local elections in May.

A total of 35 candidates have put their names forward to take on the 21 councillor posts over the next five years.

There are five candidates contesting four positions in Kirkwall East and eight chasing the four positions in Kirkwall West and Orphir.

In Stromness and the South Isles, six people have put themselves forward for the three councillor positions.

There are also six candidates in the West Mainland, where there are four posts up for grabs, and five candidates for the three positions in East Mainland, South Ronaldsay & Burray.

Independents make up 30 of the 35 candidates

The three posts in the North Isles will be fought over by five would-be councillors.

Thirty of the 35 candidates are independents, while the other five belong to the Scottish Green Party.

There are currently 17,659 registered electors in Orkney eligible to vote in the election on May 5.

The turnout for the 2017 elections was 49.7%, with one ward uncontested.

Currently, the council is made up of 18 independent councillors, two from the Orkney Manifesto Group and one from the Scottish Green Party.

The list

Kirkwall East

David Dawson, Steven Heddle, John Ross Scott and Gwenda Shearer are all standing again and will be joined by Graham Macdonald.

  • David Dawson (incumbent), Independent
  • Steven Heddle (incumbent), Independent
  • Graham Macdonald, Independent
  • John Ross Scott (incumbent), Scottish Greens
  • Gwenda Shearer (incumbent), Independent

Kirkwall West & Orphir

Sandy Cowie, Barbara Foulkes and Leslie Manson are bidding for re-election.

  • Beverly Clubley, Independent
  • Sandy Cowie (incumbent), Independent
  • Barbara Foulkes (incumbent), Independent
  • Kristopher Leask, Scottish Greens
  • Leslie Manson (incumbent), Independent
  • Leslie Sinclair, Independent
  • Ivan Taylor, Independent
  • Cameron Whittle, Independent
Barbara Foulkes is standing for re-election

Stromness & South Isles

Rob Crichton, James Stockan and Magnus Thomson are standing again.

  • Graham Bevan, Independent
  • Maia Brodie, Scottish Greens
  • Rob Crichton (incumbent), Independent
  • Lindsay Hall, Independent
  • James Stockan (incumbent), Independent
  • Magnus Thomson (incumbent), Independent
James Stockan is standing again

Orkney West Mainland

Rachael King, Owen Tierney and Duncan Tullock are seeking re-election

  • Rachael King (incumbent), Independent
  • Sean Lewis, Independent
  • Jean Stevenson, Independent
  • Owen Tierney (incumbent), Independent
  • Duncan Tullock (incumbent), Independent
  • Helen Woodsford-Dean, Scottish Greens

East Mainland, South Ronaldsay & Burray

This ward will have a new councillor with none of the existing members standing again

  • James Moar, Independent
  • Eric Page, Scottish Greens
  • Raymie Peace, Independent
  • Julie Rickards, Independent
  • Gillian Skuse, Independent
Stephen Clackson hopes to re re-election for the North Isles ward

North Isles

Stephen Clackson and Heather Woodbridge are standing again

  • Stephen Clackson (incumbent), Independent
  • Sebastian Hadfield-Hyde, Independent
  • Paul Rendall, Independent
  • Melissa Thomson, Independent
  • Heather Woodbridge (incumbent), Independent

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]