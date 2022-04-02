IN FULL: Here are the 35 people vying to become Orkney councillors on May 5

All six wards in Orkney Islands Council will be contested at the local elections in May.
A total of 35 candidates have put their names forward to take on the 21 councillor posts over the next five years.
There are five candidates contesting four positions in Kirkwall East and eight chasing the four positions in Kirkwall West and Orphir.
In Stromness and the South Isles, six people have put themselves forward for the three councillor positions.
There are also six candidates in the West Mainland, where there are four posts up for grabs, and five candidates for the three positions in East Mainland, South Ronaldsay & Burray.
Independents make up 30 of the 35 candidates
The three posts in the North Isles will be fought over by five would-be councillors.
Thirty of the 35 candidates are independents, while the other five belong to the Scottish Green Party.
There are currently 17,659 registered electors in Orkney eligible to vote in the election on May 5.
The turnout for the 2017 elections was 49.7%, with one ward uncontested.
Currently, the council is made up of 18 independent councillors, two from the Orkney Manifesto Group and one from the Scottish Green Party.
The list
Kirkwall East
David Dawson, Steven Heddle, John Ross Scott and Gwenda Shearer are all standing again and will be joined by Graham Macdonald.
- David Dawson (incumbent), Independent
- Steven Heddle (incumbent), Independent
- Graham Macdonald, Independent
- John Ross Scott (incumbent), Scottish Greens
- Gwenda Shearer (incumbent), Independent
Kirkwall West & Orphir
Sandy Cowie, Barbara Foulkes and Leslie Manson are bidding for re-election.
- Beverly Clubley, Independent
- Sandy Cowie (incumbent), Independent
- Barbara Foulkes (incumbent), Independent
- Kristopher Leask, Scottish Greens
- Leslie Manson (incumbent), Independent
- Leslie Sinclair, Independent
- Ivan Taylor, Independent
- Cameron Whittle, Independent
Stromness & South Isles
Rob Crichton, James Stockan and Magnus Thomson are standing again.
- Graham Bevan, Independent
- Maia Brodie, Scottish Greens
- Rob Crichton (incumbent), Independent
- Lindsay Hall, Independent
- James Stockan (incumbent), Independent
- Magnus Thomson (incumbent), Independent
Orkney West Mainland
Rachael King, Owen Tierney and Duncan Tullock are seeking re-election
- Rachael King (incumbent), Independent
- Sean Lewis, Independent
- Jean Stevenson, Independent
- Owen Tierney (incumbent), Independent
- Duncan Tullock (incumbent), Independent
- Helen Woodsford-Dean, Scottish Greens
East Mainland, South Ronaldsay & Burray
This ward will have a new councillor with none of the existing members standing again
- James Moar, Independent
- Eric Page, Scottish Greens
- Raymie Peace, Independent
- Julie Rickards, Independent
- Gillian Skuse, Independent
North Isles
Stephen Clackson and Heather Woodbridge are standing again
- Stephen Clackson (incumbent), Independent
- Sebastian Hadfield-Hyde, Independent
- Paul Rendall, Independent
- Melissa Thomson, Independent
- Heather Woodbridge (incumbent), Independent