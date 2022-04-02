Man wanted in connection with drugs recovered in Whitby may have travelled to Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a Whitby man wanted in connection with the recovery of drugs and a sawn-off shotgun may have travelled to Fort William.

Stephen Robert Howard, 31, is believed to have travelled north by train but also has links to Leeds as well.

In what North Yorkshire Police described as an urgent appeal, officers revealed they conducted a County Lines drugs raid at a property in Whitby last week.

They recovered a stash of Class-A drugs and sawn-off shotgun as well.

The operation began after road police recovered drugs from a vehicle heading to the seaside town.

They then executed warrants on several properties, with searches for Mr Howard are ongoing in the area.

Mr Howard is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, short brown hair, green eyes, medium build, and he usually has a trimmed beard.

Police Scotland are assisting North Yorkshire Police in the search.

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts or possible sightings of a man matching his description, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.