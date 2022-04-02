Man wanted in connection with drugs recovered in Whitby may have travelled to Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man wanted in connection with drugs recovered in Whitby may have travelled to Fort William

By Ross Hempseed
April 2, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 4:21 pm
Stephen Howard, 31, is wanted by police.
Stephen Howard, 31, is wanted by police.

Police say a Whitby man wanted in connection with the recovery of drugs and a sawn-off shotgun may have travelled to Fort William.

Stephen Robert Howard, 31, is believed to have travelled north by train but also has links to Leeds as well.

In what North Yorkshire Police described as an urgent appeal, officers revealed they conducted a County Lines drugs raid at a property in Whitby last week.

They recovered a stash of Class-A drugs and sawn-off shotgun as well.

The operation began after road police recovered drugs from a vehicle heading to the seaside town.

They then executed warrants on several properties, with searches for Mr Howard are ongoing in the area.

Mr Howard is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, short brown hair, green eyes, medium build, and he usually has a trimmed beard.

Police Scotland are assisting North Yorkshire Police in the search.

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts or possible sightings of a man matching his description, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal