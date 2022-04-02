Fraserburgh overcome Rothes to stay at Highland League summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh moved a step closer to winning the Breedon Highland League with a 3-1 victory against Rothes at Mackessack Park.

The Broch started well and established a lead courtesy of goals from Grant Campbell and Sean Butcher with the Speysiders reduced to 10 men after 35 minutes when Gregg Main was sent off.

But the home side were dogged opponents and pulled one back via Greg Morrison, but Scott Barbour’s strike 20 minutes from time secured the points for the visitors.

It means with two games remaining Fraserburgh are a point clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the Highland League.

Leaders start well

The Broch were backed by a sizeable travelling support who had made the journey to sunny Speyside.

And they threatened first in the sixth minute with Paul Young’s drive from the edge of the box gathered at the second attempt by goalkeeper Iain Mackenzie.

A minute later Fraserburgh took the lead in freak fashion when Michael Finnis’ attempted clearance at the edge of the box was blocked by Grant Campbell and flew into the left corner of the net with Mackenzie helpless.

The Broch kept pressing with Young having a strike deflected over and Lewis Duncan’s tempting free-kick finding no takers in the middle.

On 33 minutes Mackenzie did well again to tip away Scott Barbour’s cross-cum-shot from the left side of the box.

But seconds later Fraserburgh doubled their lead with the resultant Barbour corner from the right headed in at the front post by Sean Butcher.

Things got worse for Rothes in the 35th minute when Gregg Main – who had been booked for a foul on Duncan seven minutes earlier – was shown a second yellow card and a red by referee Lee Robertson for dissent.

But a couple of minutes later the Speysiders almost equalised. Alan Pollock’s free-kick dropped for Ryan McRitchie at the back post, but Joe Barbour did well to save.

But from the corner that followed Rothes won another corner and Pollock’s delivery was headed down by McRitchie and flicked in by Greg Morrison from a couple of yards.

Five minutes shy of half-time Fraserburgh almost restored their two-goal lead when Paul Campbell’s shot deflected into Butcher’s path but he volleyed over on the stretch.

Game in the balance

The Broch were looking for a third goal early in the second period and Mackenzie made a flying save to tip over Duncan’s header from Lewis Davidson’s right-wing cross.

Rothes, however, were proving to be determined opponents and performed better after Main’s dismissal.

It was a nervy affair with neither side wanting to make a potential crucial mistake.

Midway through the second period Fraserburgh had a good chance to make things more comfortable.

Butcher’s ball down the right put Paul Campbell through but he sent his attempted shot over when Scott Barbour was totally clear inside the six-yard box looking for a cutback.

But in the 70th minute the Broch did make it 3-1 and it was a similar move to that minutes before.

Young’s ball down the right was flicked on by Butcher and Campbell got to the byline and this time he rolled the ball across goal and Barbour tapped home.

Rothes continued to battle away, but the concession of the third goal ended their chances of taking something from the contest.