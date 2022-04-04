Historic attraction on Orkney opens to visitors for first time in two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney attraction dating back to the Napoleonic Wars has reopened for the first time in two years.

Hackness Mortello Tower and Battery is the latest Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) site to be brought back to life.

HES reopened more than 70% of its estate last year, however, some of the sites had remained closed during the pandemic.

Opportunity to enjoy much-loved heritage attractions

The tower and battery were built in the early 19th century to provide defence for British convoys at the height of the Napoleonic War.

Barrack room furniture and other military memorabilia give an idea of life at the barracks, while the top of the tower gives visitors a spectacular view of Scapa Flow.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES said: “We are delighted to have even more of our sites such as Hackness Mortello Tower and Battery reopening up and down the country and across our islands for the summer season, allowing us to again provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy much-loved heritage attractions.

“With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we have adopted a phased approach to reopening a lot of our sites, presenting as diverse a mix of attractions as possible.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy more and more of our nation’s world-class historic environment after what has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in the tourism and heritage sectors.”