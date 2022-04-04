Historic attraction on Orkney opens to visitors for first time in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Historic attraction on Orkney opens to visitors for first time in two years

By Denny Andonova
April 4, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 6:52 pm
Hackness Martello Tower and Battery is one of the latest sites to reopen to visitors. Supplied by Historic Environment Scotland.
An Orkney attraction dating back to the Napoleonic Wars has reopened for the first time in two years.

Hackness Mortello Tower and Battery is the latest Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) site to be brought back to life.

HES reopened more than 70% of its estate last year, however, some of the sites had remained closed during the pandemic.

Opportunity to enjoy much-loved heritage attractions

The tower and battery were built in the early 19th century to provide defence for British convoys at the height of the Napoleonic War.

Barrack room furniture and other military memorabilia give an idea of life at the barracks, while the top of the tower gives visitors a spectacular view of Scapa Flow.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES said:  “We are delighted to have even more of our sites such as Hackness Mortello Tower and Battery reopening up and down the country and across our islands for the summer season, allowing us to again provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy much-loved heritage attractions.

“With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we have adopted a phased approach to reopening a lot of our sites, presenting as diverse a mix of attractions as possible.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy more and more of our nation’s world-class historic environment after what has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in the tourism and heritage sectors.”

