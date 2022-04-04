VisitScotland unveils new Keep Scotland Unspoiled campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
VisitScotland unveils new Keep Scotland Unspoiled campaign

By Michelle Henderson
April 4, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 4:52 pm
VisitScotland have launched a new campaign to help keep people safe whilst enjoying the great outdoors.
VisitScotland has launched a new campaign to help people enjoy the great outdoors safely.

Keep Scotland Unspoiled aims to help people venturing to popular beauty spots across the north and north-east enjoy their escapades in a responsible manner.

Water safety, camping, tackling littering and adhering to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code are among the issues that will be highlighted.

VisitScotland has launched the campaign to coincide with a new piece of research which shows almost a fifth of residents in Scotland believe tourism helps to showcase the country’s beauty.

The study also showed more than 80% of respondents thought that tourism improves the local economy and helps generate economic growth in the area.

Officials hope the campaign will help to inspire people to embrace the great outdoors whilst exercising a “duty of care.”

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland director of marketing and digital, said: “With the recent warmer weather it has been great to hear of people getting outdoors and experiencing all that the region has to offer. This is vital if the industry is to recover from the impacts of Covid.

“However, our ambition is to make sure that when people are enjoying Scotland they are doing it in a way that not just keeps them safe, but also others and the surrounding environment.

Walkers at Corrie Fee, Angus Glens.

‘We all have a duty of care’

“We all have a duty of care to protect the natural, social and cultural assets which make Scotland so special.

“Being a responsible tourist and respecting and protecting our environment and communities makes for a better experience for everyone.”

Malcolm Combe, author of The Scotways Guide to the Law of Access to Land in Scotland has explained the basics of exactly how the Scottish land access laws and guidelines work. 

Campaign officials will use social media, local radio and digital marketing to educate, inspire and inform people about a range of issues.

The national tourism organisation is also working with some of Scotland’s top travel influencers to create content for a younger audience.

The campaign is one of a number of initiatives being brought forward by the agency to educate ‘novice’ outdoor adventurers and visitors.

This follows growing concern, in recent years, around an apparent increase in irresponsible behaviour at various locations; ranging from littering, environmental damage, fire hazards, wildlife disturbance and unsafe waste disposal.

