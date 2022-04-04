VisitScotland unveils new Keep Scotland Unspoiled campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

VisitScotland has launched a new campaign to help people enjoy the great outdoors safely.

Keep Scotland Unspoiled aims to help people venturing to popular beauty spots across the north and north-east enjoy their escapades in a responsible manner.

Water safety, camping, tackling littering and adhering to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code are among the issues that will be highlighted.

VisitScotland has launched the campaign to coincide with a new piece of research which shows almost a fifth of residents in Scotland believe tourism helps to showcase the country’s beauty.

The study also showed more than 80% of respondents thought that tourism improves the local economy and helps generate economic growth in the area.

Officials hope the campaign will help to inspire people to embrace the great outdoors whilst exercising a “duty of care.”

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland director of marketing and digital, said: “With the recent warmer weather it has been great to hear of people getting outdoors and experiencing all that the region has to offer. This is vital if the industry is to recover from the impacts of Covid.

“However, our ambition is to make sure that when people are enjoying Scotland they are doing it in a way that not just keeps them safe, but also others and the surrounding environment.

‘We all have a duty of care’

“We all have a duty of care to protect the natural, social and cultural assets which make Scotland so special.

“Being a responsible tourist and respecting and protecting our environment and communities makes for a better experience for everyone.”

Malcolm Combe, author of The Scotways Guide to the Law of Access to Land in Scotland has explained the basics of exactly how the Scottish land access laws and guidelines work.

Campaign officials will use social media, local radio and digital marketing to educate, inspire and inform people about a range of issues.

The national tourism organisation is also working with some of Scotland’s top travel influencers to create content for a younger audience.

The campaign is one of a number of initiatives being brought forward by the agency to educate ‘novice’ outdoor adventurers and visitors.

This follows growing concern, in recent years, around an apparent increase in irresponsible behaviour at various locations; ranging from littering, environmental damage, fire hazards, wildlife disturbance and unsafe waste disposal.

