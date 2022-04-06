Man, 22, charged after reportedly being involved in a collision after failing to stop for police in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 22-year-old man has been charged after allegedly causing a collision after reportedly failing to stop for police in Inverness.

Officers say the car was signalled to stop on Grant Street but was then driven to Longman Road.

Police say it then stopped on Harbour Road near the railway bridge after being involved in a collision.

Nobody was injured in the alleged incident, which happened at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “a number of offences”.

He was expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.