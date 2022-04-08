Gunpowder artist gains second London show in a year at Royal Pall-Mall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gunpowder artist gains second London show in a year at Royal Pall-Mall

By Louise Glen
April 8, 2022, 5:32 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 6:17 pm
Frank To creates artwork from the pen which is made of illegal firearms.

A UHI Inverness College lecturer has been asked to exhibit at a prestigious London gallery for the second time in the same year.

Frank To, known for his gunpowder art, has been unconditionally accepted into the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London opening in May.

This will mark the artist’s second showing at the Mall Galleries less than six months after selling all his work in the Royal Society of British Artists exhibition last month.

Mr To is an art lecturer and artist whose unique gunpowder drawing technique is attracting international recognition.

Collected by Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Mr To’s work is collected by actor Sir Patrick Stewart – of Star Trek fame – and New York-based collector Michel Witmer, who hangs the Inverness artist’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Mr To’s technique is to use gunpowder, and coloured gunpowder made from illegal firearms.

Frank To has been invited to show his work at a prestigious London gallery. Picture supplied by Frank To

Mr To said: “To be honest, the new work is a direct reflection of where my mindset and career is at.

“If you think about it, two years ago we just entered a global lockdown due to the pandemic. Now whilst most artists would buckle down for the storm, I was in my flat, experimenting relentlessly with new methods and techniques.”

He continued: “I am continuously pushing the boundaries out there in the art world on contemporary art. I want to show what I teach is what I do and this inspire my students who are the next upcoming generation of Scottish contemporary artists.

‘Humbled’ to be given the opportunity

“I am very honoured to be accepted in this year’s Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition. I will be showing next to contemporaries and peers who I strongly admire.

“Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to show again this year in the Mall Galleries at the Royal Pall-Mall in central London in less than six months.

“It’s quite a rare thing as few Scottish artists achieve this in less than a year.”

What is the Society of Graphic Fine Art?

The Society of Graphic Fine Art – The Drawing Society – is the only national society in the UK dedicated exclusively to drawing.

Founded in 1919, the Society promotes fine drawing skills in both traditional and contemporary media. Today the society has more than 130 elected members across Britain.

Frank To uses a technique with coloured gunpowder for his art. Supplied by Frank To.

Mr To’s coloured gunpowder art work goes on show and will be for sale in the Society of Graphic Fine Art Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from May 17 to May 21.

