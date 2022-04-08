Gunpowder artist gains second London show in a year at Royal Pall-Mall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A UHI Inverness College lecturer has been asked to exhibit at a prestigious London gallery for the second time in the same year.

Frank To, known for his gunpowder art, has been unconditionally accepted into the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London opening in May.

This will mark the artist’s second showing at the Mall Galleries less than six months after selling all his work in the Royal Society of British Artists exhibition last month.

Mr To is an art lecturer and artist whose unique gunpowder drawing technique is attracting international recognition.

Collected by Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Mr To’s work is collected by actor Sir Patrick Stewart – of Star Trek fame – and New York-based collector Michel Witmer, who hangs the Inverness artist’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Mr To’s technique is to use gunpowder, and coloured gunpowder made from illegal firearms.

Mr To said: “To be honest, the new work is a direct reflection of where my mindset and career is at.

“If you think about it, two years ago we just entered a global lockdown due to the pandemic. Now whilst most artists would buckle down for the storm, I was in my flat, experimenting relentlessly with new methods and techniques.”

He continued: “I am continuously pushing the boundaries out there in the art world on contemporary art. I want to show what I teach is what I do and this inspire my students who are the next upcoming generation of Scottish contemporary artists.

‘Humbled’ to be given the opportunity

“I am very honoured to be accepted in this year’s Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition. I will be showing next to contemporaries and peers who I strongly admire.

“Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to show again this year in the Mall Galleries at the Royal Pall-Mall in central London in less than six months.

“It’s quite a rare thing as few Scottish artists achieve this in less than a year.”

What is the Society of Graphic Fine Art?

The Society of Graphic Fine Art – The Drawing Society – is the only national society in the UK dedicated exclusively to drawing.

Founded in 1919, the Society promotes fine drawing skills in both traditional and contemporary media. Today the society has more than 130 elected members across Britain.

Mr To’s coloured gunpowder art work goes on show and will be for sale in the Society of Graphic Fine Art Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from May 17 to May 21.