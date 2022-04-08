Fresh appeal for Tain man who has been missing for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fresh appeal for Tain man who has been missing for two weeks

By Louise Glen
April 8, 2022, 7:44 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 7:47 pm
People have been searching for missing hill walker, Finn Creaney, for two weeks. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Officers from the Highlands are renewing their appeal to help trace Finn Creaney two weeks on from when he was last seen.

Mr Creaney (32), from the Tain area, was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday March 25.

He was dropped off at Loch Naver and was planning to walk from the B873 public road in Sutherland to start a planned walking route around the loch and south to Golspie.

Chief Inspector Kevin Macleod said: “It is almost two weeks since Finn went missing and his family remain greatly concerned.

“It is obvious from the response we have had that there is great concern in the community for Finn’s well-being.

A number of searches have been carried out

“Since Finn was reported missing, a number of searches have been carried out by local officers who have been assisted by our colleagues in operational support division and the air support unit, along with our partner agencies.

“This will continue over the weekend in effort to locate him.”

He continued: “I ask that if you were walking in the area and hills between Altnaharra and Golspie recently to get in touch with us. It is possible you have a piece of information that could help progress our enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public for the tremendous support they have given so far.”

Mr Creaney was meant to be walking from Loch Naver to Golspie. Supplied by Googlemaps.

What does Mr Creaney look like?

Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose.

He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Creary is urged to contact police on 101 or speak to any officer quoting reference 0912 of March 28.

