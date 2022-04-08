Fresh appeal for Tain man who has been missing for two weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers from the Highlands are renewing their appeal to help trace Finn Creaney two weeks on from when he was last seen.

Mr Creaney (32), from the Tain area, was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday March 25.

He was dropped off at Loch Naver and was planning to walk from the B873 public road in Sutherland to start a planned walking route around the loch and south to Golspie.

Chief Inspector Kevin Macleod said: “It is almost two weeks since Finn went missing and his family remain greatly concerned.

“It is obvious from the response we have had that there is great concern in the community for Finn’s well-being.

A number of searches have been carried out

“Since Finn was reported missing, a number of searches have been carried out by local officers who have been assisted by our colleagues in operational support division and the air support unit, along with our partner agencies.

“This will continue over the weekend in effort to locate him.”

He continued: “I ask that if you were walking in the area and hills between Altnaharra and Golspie recently to get in touch with us. It is possible you have a piece of information that could help progress our enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public for the tremendous support they have given so far.”

What does Mr Creaney look like?

Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose.

He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Creary is urged to contact police on 101 or speak to any officer quoting reference 0912 of March 28.