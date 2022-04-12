£400m electricity network upgrade in the West Highlands is needed, says Ofgem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
£400m electricity network upgrade in the West Highlands is needed, says Ofgem

By Ross Hempseed
April 12, 2022, 9:02 pm
electricity

A £400 million project to upgrade the existing electricity infrastructure in the West Highlands is needed, according to Ofgem.

The project, which will upgrade power lines running from Fort Augustus to Skye, will now move on to the next stage of approvals, following the energy regulator’s approval.

Carried out by SSEN Transmission, the project is key to supporting plans to connect the electrical grid to renewable energy production plants across the UK.

It will also go towards helping the Scottish Government’s ambitious net-zero targets by enabling homegrown, low carbon electricity generation.

At an estimated cost of £400 million, the upgrade is the most significant investment in the West Highlands since power was first brought to the area in the 1950s.

Investment in the area will also help the local economy by hiring skilled workers throughout the construction phase and supply chain.

‘The Skye reinforcement project is needed to help meet the future energy needs.’

The Final Needs case remains on track to be submitted to Ofgem for regulatory approval in August 2022.

After this will be a financial assessment to determine how much money will be need for the project.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, responsible for electricity transmission throughout the north, said: “We welcome Ofgem’s confirmation that the Skye reinforcement project is needed to help meet the future energy needs in the area.

“We are excited to build on our heritage of powering the highlands and islands as we continue to deliver a network for net-zero emissions and secure future electricity supplies across the north of Scotland.”

“We now look forward to working constructively with Ofgem and wider stakeholders as we progress with the Final Needs Case to take forward our proposed solution.”

