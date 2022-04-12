£400m electricity network upgrade in the West Highlands is needed, says Ofgem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £400 million project to upgrade the existing electricity infrastructure in the West Highlands is needed, according to Ofgem.

The project, which will upgrade power lines running from Fort Augustus to Skye, will now move on to the next stage of approvals, following the energy regulator’s approval.

Carried out by SSEN Transmission, the project is key to supporting plans to connect the electrical grid to renewable energy production plants across the UK.

It will also go towards helping the Scottish Government’s ambitious net-zero targets by enabling homegrown, low carbon electricity generation.

At an estimated cost of £400 million, the upgrade is the most significant investment in the West Highlands since power was first brought to the area in the 1950s.

Investment in the area will also help the local economy by hiring skilled workers throughout the construction phase and supply chain.

‘The Skye reinforcement project is needed to help meet the future energy needs.’

The Final Needs case remains on track to be submitted to Ofgem for regulatory approval in August 2022.

After this will be a financial assessment to determine how much money will be need for the project.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, responsible for electricity transmission throughout the north, said: “We welcome Ofgem’s confirmation that the Skye reinforcement project is needed to help meet the future energy needs in the area.

“We are excited to build on our heritage of powering the highlands and islands as we continue to deliver a network for net-zero emissions and secure future electricity supplies across the north of Scotland.”

“We now look forward to working constructively with Ofgem and wider stakeholders as we progress with the Final Needs Case to take forward our proposed solution.”