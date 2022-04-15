More than 1,500 sign petition due to concerns about teen gang in Stornoway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1500 people have signed a petition calling for members of a teen gang said to be terrorising residents in Stornoway to be dealt with.

Police officers have been dealing with incidents, which include allegations of threatening and abusive behaviour, vandalism, dangerous cycling, fire-raising and anti-social behaviour.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil has now met with police to raise the concerns from locals with officers.

He said: “Residents should be able to go about their business without being worried for their own or their family’s safety, and nobody should have to put up with the kind of abuse reportedly experienced by a local family earlier this week.

“I welcome the serious way in which the police have been treating this matter.

“It is imperative that services work together to find long-term solutions to tackle this kind of behaviour, but there also needs to be a more immediate end to the abuse and vandalism that some in the Stornoway community have been subjected to in recent months.”

Police in the Western Isles say an incident reported this week involved a family being threatened and their car allegedly vandalised.

Investigations underway from police

Officers say inquiries are continuing into that incident while “a number of youths” have been charged in connection with other incidents.

A petition signed by angry locals listed a catalogue of alleged incidents.

Western Isles Area Commander, Chief Inspector Alasdair Macleod, added: “We are taking these crimes very seriously and I would urge anyone who comes across disorder to contact police. Antisocial behaviour and criminal acts will not be tolerated.

“Officers are carrying out routine patrols with particular attention on areas reporting an increase in this type of behaviour. Anyone found to be committing these offences will be dealt with appropriately.

“We understand the impact these crimes have on the local community and I would like to thank locals who continue to bring these incidents to our attention. I would reassure them that everything possible is being done to reduce antisocial behaviour in our area.

“I will personally be working alongside our partners in the community and in local services to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect ourselves from this type of behaviour while prioritising the welfare of our children.”

Police say anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.