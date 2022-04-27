Coastguard teams and helicopter called to assist casualty on Isle of Muck

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The coastguard was called to help a woman who fell ill on the Isle of Muck last night.

Mallaig Lifeboat was called out just before 10.30pm after a 60-year-old took ill.

As the crew were on their way to the island with a paramedic aboard, they were stood down after the casualty was reassessed and a helicopter was scrambled instead.

She was taken to hospital in Inverness.

The volunteer coastguard team from the island were then stood down from preparing the landing site, as the helicopter crew had made its own landing plan.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were involved in assisting the ambulance service with a medivac from the Isle of Muck.

“We were called at 10.24pm, to assist a 60-year-old female in pain. We tasked Mallaig lifeboat to take a paramedic to the island.”

He continued: “We were later stood down after a reassessment of the patient, and a helicopter had been tasked to assist.

“Our volunteer team on Muck would usually have been asked to prepare the landing site for the helicopter, but in this instance the helicopter crew has made their own plan.

“Our involvement came to an end at 23.55pm, when the woman was taken to Raigmore.”