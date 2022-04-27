Coastguard teams and helicopter called to assist casualty on Isle of Muck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Coastguard teams and helicopter called to assist casualty on Isle of Muck

By Louise Glen
April 27, 2022, 7:11 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 8:46 am
A medical evacuation took place from the Isle of Muck. Supplied by DCT Media.
The coastguard was called to help a woman who fell ill on the Isle of Muck last night.

Mallaig Lifeboat was called out just before 10.30pm after a 60-year-old took ill.

As the crew were on their way to the island with a paramedic aboard, they were stood down after the casualty was reassessed and a helicopter was scrambled instead.

She was taken to hospital in Inverness.

The volunteer coastguard team from the island were then stood down from preparing the landing site, as the helicopter crew had made its own landing plan.
A coastguard spokesman said: “We were involved in assisting the ambulance service with a medivac from the Isle of Muck.

“We were called at 10.24pm, to assist a 60-year-old female in pain. We tasked Mallaig lifeboat to take a paramedic to the island.”

He continued: “We were later stood down after a reassessment of the patient, and a helicopter had been tasked to assist.

“Our volunteer team on Muck would usually have been asked to prepare the landing site for the helicopter, but in this instance the helicopter crew has made their own plan.

“Our involvement came to an end at 23.55pm, when the woman was taken to Raigmore.”

