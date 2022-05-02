Huge 168-tonne transformers arrive in Shetland to secure islands’ renewable electricity generation link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Huge 168-tonne transformers arrive in Shetland to secure islands’ renewable electricity generation link

By Lauren Robertson
May 2, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 6:24 pm
A number of transformer units will be delivered to Shetland in the coming months.
The delivery of two massive transformer units to Shetland is a key milestone in enabling the connection of renewable electricity generation and securing future supply.

Weighing around 168 tonnes each, the transformers are key components in the operation of the Kergord substation and will play a vital role in the Shetland high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system.

This link aims to connect Shetland to the GB transmission network for the first time.

The new units arrived in Lerwick Harbour from Sweden on Sunday and have been loaded onto specialist vehicles ready to go on to their final destination at Kergord later this week.

The first is to make its way north on Friday, May 6 and the second on Monday, May 9.

Both will be moved overnight from 10.30pm to minimise disruption on the A970, with police supervising the deliveries and ensuring other vehicles can pass it safely.

The transformer units arrived in Lerwick from Sweden.

More transformer units will arrive in Shetland in the coming months to be put into place both at Kergord and at the Viking Energy Wind Farm.

SSEN transmission assistant project manager Jared Deeney thanked locals in advance for being patient while the important deliveries take place.

He said: “The delivery of the four new transformers from Hitachi Energy is a key milestone in the construction of the Shetland HVDC link.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while we transport these transformers onto their final destination in Kergord.”

