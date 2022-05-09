Highland village loses its postbox – to nesting starlings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland village loses its postbox – to nesting starlings

By Mike Merritt
May 9, 2022, 11:53 am
The postbox in Clashnessie has been taken out of service after a starling set up a nest in it Picture: Peter Jolly/DCT Media Graphics
A cheeky pair of starlings have set up home in a post box in north-west Sutherland.

The feathered squatters have forced the Royal Mail to declare it officially out of service.

The box, in Clashnessie just north of Lochinver, has been home to the birds for several weeks.

A postal worker made the discovery on their round, and now a notice has been taped to the front of the postbox advising it is currently out of use.

Nearby alternatives are at least three miles away in Balcladdich, Stoer and Drumbeg.

A postal worker said: “We have to wait until the birds have left, and then Royal Mail will come to clean the box and it will go back into service once the wee ones have gone.”

Birds have become ‘local celebrities’

It is the second time starlings have made a home in the Clashnessie postbox, after settling there last year too.

A local woman said that when the starlings first came last year it was during lockdown and there was hardly anyone about in the village.

“It has become quite the local celebrity with lots of people trying to photograph it. Most are unsuccessful though as it comes in and out so fast. It sounds as though there are a few chicks in the box as they are making a right racket, calling out for food,” she said.

When displaying, starlings group together and create startling, morphing shapes in the sky. Photograph by Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Starlings usually nest in loose colonies, settling in holes and cavities – especially trees, but often holes in buildings, including occupied houses.

They usually lay four to six eggs in mid-April, and the chicks hatch about 12 days later.

The young fledge when about three weeks old and are fed for a week or two until they are independent.

In the past, a third of juveniles survived their first year of life, but this has reduced to only 15% according to the RSPB.

Birds which survive to breeding age can expect to live a further two or three years. The oldest known wild individual was 21.

Long-term monitoring by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) shows that starling numbers have fallen by 66% since the mid-1970s. Because of this decline in numbers, the starling is red listed as a bird of high conservation concern.

Starlings are perhaps best known for their incredible murmurations – an acrobatic display at around sunset before they roost.

