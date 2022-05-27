More than 100 passengers left standing as Paolo Nutini fans crowd on to Oban train amid ScotRail cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 100 passengers left standing as Paolo Nutini fans crowd on to Oban train amid ScotRail cuts

By Louise Glen
May 27, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 4:48 pm
Overcrowding on Glasgow to Oban train. Picture by Olive Glen-Lee.
Passengers aboard the 12.22pm train from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban today have raised concerns about overcrowding.

The train left slightly later than expected – believed to be due to a high volume of customers – and had by some estimates more than 100 extra people standing in the aisles.

The train was only one of two trains to the west coast town today that would get revellers to a gig by international singer songwriter Paolo Nutini.

A temporary timetable was introduced by ScotRail on Monday, that reduced the services to Oban by almost half – trains that would have run mid-morning were cancelled, as well as a late afternoon train.

Overcrowding on the Glasgow to Oban train. Picture by Olive Glen-Lee.

Football fans have already asked for extra services for the Scotland Ukraine game in June.

Concerns were raised by passengers on the Glasgow to Oban train after it was standing room only – with no ability for anyone to social distance.

Overcrowded with standing room only

While a few people were wearing masks – the majority weren’t – which one passenger said put others at risk.

Olive Glen-Lee, who got on the train for the three-hour trip to Oban, said: “The train is very overcrowded with standing room only.

“If this had happened in March or April there would have been an outrage.

“There seems to be about 50 or more extra people in this carriage alone. It is the same in the other carriages. It is going to be a very long trip for people standing all the way to Oban.”

There are at least three carriages coming to Oban. The train generally splits in half at Crianlarich with three carriages heading for Fort William and Mallaig.

A reader Colette MacLachlan contacted The Press and Journal to say while three trains were meant to run from Glasgow to Oban today – the first train of the day stopped in Crianlarich.

She said: “The earlier train didn’t actually make it all the way to Oban.

“The Oban section of the train terminated in Crianlarich, there was then a bus at Crianlarich to take people to Oban.

“But because there was only one bus there wasn’t enough seats, so 11 passengers were left in Crianlarich waiting for taxis to come from Oban to collect them.

“It was a shambles!”

It is the first time Nutini, famous for songs such as Pencil Full of Lead and New Shoes, has played in the west coast town. Tonight is the first of two gigs.

Tickets sold out in three minutes, leaving fans from the town disappointed.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re sorry to our customers for the disruption they are facing as a result of the reduction in services, and we share their frustration.

“We’re keen to resolve the dispute as soon as possible and the timetable will operate for as long as it needs to in order to provide a more dependable service.

He continued: “The timetable is being regularly reviewed and we have been able to add some additional late-night services for this weekend, that will help to keep customers moving.

“We advise customers to check their journey before they travel.”

Have you been on a crowded train recently? Was it due to a reduced service? Tell us about your experience in the comments below. Or e-mail us on livenews@ajl.co.uk

