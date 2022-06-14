Health bosses hail robotic surgery as ‘transformative’ as programme extended in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Health bosses hail robotic surgery as ‘transformative’ as programme extended in Highlands

By Michelle Henderson
June 14, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 4:16 pm
Clive Hunston, pictured with Mr Raymond Oliphant, consultant colorectal surgeon after his surgery, said the procedure is a "technological marvel."
Clive Hunston, pictured with Mr Raymond Oliphant, consultant colorectal surgeon after his surgery, said the procedure is a "technological marvel."

Highland patients are benefitting from “world-class” surgical technology as health bosses extend the use of robots in health settings.

NHS Highland held their first robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) at Raigmore Hospital in August last year.

About 100 RAS procedures have been carried out by the health board since its roll-out.

Early results are reportedly encouraging and show that patients undergoing major bowel cancer surgery are spending significantly less time in hospital.

For patients undergoing open surgery, the average length of hospital stay was eight days and this has now reduced to four days following RAS surgery.

NHS Highland held their first Robotic-assisted Surgery at Raigmore Hospital in August last year.
NHS Highland held their first Robotic-assisted Surgery (RAS) at Raigmore Hospital in August last year.

Clive Hunston was a patient in Raigmore Hospital last month when he underwent a robotic left hemicolectomy to remove part of his large intestine due to bowel cancer.

‘It’s a technological marvel’

The 65-year-old said he was surprised by his recovery following the procedure.

He said: “I wasn’t sure what to expect so being told it would be robotic surgery didn’t really affect how I felt about coming in for surgery.

“When you consider what I had done, I was in quite good shape afterwards. I didn’t require high dependency and was only in hospital for four days. There is minimal scarring and I seem to be back to normal now.

“It’s a technological marvel what they can do. I think if anyone is feeling apprehensive about it I hope I can reassure them that it is nothing to be anxious about.”

The programme has now gone from strength to strength with three surgical specialties now up and running.

RAS was initially rolled out in the Colorectal Unit and has now been expanded to both Gynaecological and Urological surgery.

RAS has now been expanded by NHS Highland to both Gynaecological and Urological surgery.
RAS has now been expanded by NHS Highland to both Gynaecological and Urological surgery.

The use of surgical robots has increased significantly in Scotland since 2020 following substantial investment from both the Scottish Government and individual health boards.

Colin Richards, colorectal consultant at Raigmore Hospital, led the team who carried out the first of these operations last year.

He said the technique has been “transformative” in the way care is delivered in the Highlands.

“Investing in robotics means that patients in NHS Highland now have access to world-class surgical technology and we have already shown that this is making a real and measurable difference to patient outcomes,” he said.

“Having used the system for the last six months, I would describe it as nothing short of transformative – we are able to perform surgery that is less invasive than ever before but with a level of precision that I never thought possible.”

“Going forward, we are working with colleagues across the country to expand the scope of robotic surgery and in the future hope more and more of our patients will benefit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal