Health bosses hail robotic surgery as ‘transformative’ as programme extended in Highlands

Highland patients are benefitting from “world-class” surgical technology as health bosses extend the use of robots in health settings.

NHS Highland held their first robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) at Raigmore Hospital in August last year.

About 100 RAS procedures have been carried out by the health board since its roll-out.

Early results are reportedly encouraging and show that patients undergoing major bowel cancer surgery are spending significantly less time in hospital.

For patients undergoing open surgery, the average length of hospital stay was eight days and this has now reduced to four days following RAS surgery.

Clive Hunston was a patient in Raigmore Hospital last month when he underwent a robotic left hemicolectomy to remove part of his large intestine due to bowel cancer.

‘It’s a technological marvel’

The 65-year-old said he was surprised by his recovery following the procedure.

He said: “I wasn’t sure what to expect so being told it would be robotic surgery didn’t really affect how I felt about coming in for surgery.

“When you consider what I had done, I was in quite good shape afterwards. I didn’t require high dependency and was only in hospital for four days. There is minimal scarring and I seem to be back to normal now.

“It’s a technological marvel what they can do. I think if anyone is feeling apprehensive about it I hope I can reassure them that it is nothing to be anxious about.”

The programme has now gone from strength to strength with three surgical specialties now up and running.

RAS was initially rolled out in the Colorectal Unit and has now been expanded to both Gynaecological and Urological surgery.

The use of surgical robots has increased significantly in Scotland since 2020 following substantial investment from both the Scottish Government and individual health boards.

Colin Richards, colorectal consultant at Raigmore Hospital, led the team who carried out the first of these operations last year.

He said the technique has been “transformative” in the way care is delivered in the Highlands.

“Investing in robotics means that patients in NHS Highland now have access to world-class surgical technology and we have already shown that this is making a real and measurable difference to patient outcomes,” he said.

“Having used the system for the last six months, I would describe it as nothing short of transformative – we are able to perform surgery that is less invasive than ever before but with a level of precision that I never thought possible.”

“Going forward, we are working with colleagues across the country to expand the scope of robotic surgery and in the future hope more and more of our patients will benefit.”