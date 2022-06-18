Yacht run aground on rocks near Skye bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 30ft yacht, which has run aground on rocks near the Skye Bridge, has to wait for high tide to attempt to dislodge itself with emergency services on standby.

The vessel, which had one person on board, got into trouble when it collided with a rocky outcrop between the Inner Sound and Loch Alsh, close to Kyle of Lochalsh.

A passing fire appliance, returning from a call-out, reported the vessel to the coastguard at 1.10am on Saturday, June 18.

Due to low tide during the night, the yacht could not be moved from its position, having begun to list slightly.

Once the yacht was secured to the rock it had collided with, it was decided that any attempts to dislodge the vessel would be safer at high tide.

Kyle lifeboat made its way out to the vessel at around 8am to assist when the high tide comes in at 9.30am.

This is to ensure the vessel can be refloated and to inspect it for any major damage before it can safely continue its journey.