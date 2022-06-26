Caledonian Canal closed at Corpach lock due to fault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Urgent repairs are being carried out at a lock that has forced the closure of the western end of the Caledonian Canal.

The Corpach lock, also known as Fishers lock, failed on Saturday.

Scottish Canals is now working to fix the problem, which is preventing the gate from operating safely.

A Scottish Canals spokeswoman said the top lock has slipped out of place after a part snapped, meaning they were unable to operate the gate safely.

The western end of the Caledonian Canal has been closed while repairs are under way.

She said: “It happened yesterday afternoon, so we had people down investigating. Repairs are under way this afternoon and there’s someone there now to see if they can fix what has snapped so we can resume safe operation.

“We don’t know the exact cause. It’s likely to be the age of it but there’s no specific cause they’ve found for it.”

Scottish Canals are hopeful the gate will be operating on Monday and the area can be reopened safely.

A cluster of boats have gathered near the lock.

It has been cordoned off with barriers in the meantime.