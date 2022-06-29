Orkney Council to trial late-night bus services on Friday and Saturday nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney Council to trial late-night bus services on Friday and Saturday nights

By Chris Cromar
June 29, 2022, 4:31 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:27 pm
low-carbon buses
Stagecoach will operate the buses. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

New late night bus services being trialled by Orkney Islands Council until March 2023 will start this Friday, July 1.

The trial is being funded by the Scottish Government’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places scheme.

It is hoped the evening services, which will be operated by Stagecoach, will be attractive to people who are having a night at the cinema, a meal out, or visiting family and friends.

Orkney Islands Council building on a sunny day.
Orkney Islands Council is behind the trial.

The timings have been designed to fit in with the closing times of the Pickaquoy Centre, with the authority saying that they have taken on board past feedback from the public.

The services are in addition to late night buses already available on the X1 and X10 timetable and will be split into three services – East Mainland, West Mainland and town and Orphir respectively.

‘Make it easier with current fuel prices’

Transportation manager for Orkney Islands Council, Laura Cromarty said: “Being able to enjoy a night out and then get home safely without needing to drive is something many people have asked for in the past.

“So we’re pleased to have secured some funding through Smarter Choices, Smarter Places funding to give these new late night services a trial in the county.

“We hope it will not only help people plan and enjoy more evenings out, it’s also a greener way to travel, it saves having to arrange lifts and is free for under 22s, 60 plus and disabled customers in possession of a valid National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot Card.

“We also hope it will make it easier with current fuel prices for people to be able to leave their car at home.”

‘We need good levels of demand and usage’

Chairman of the council’s development and infrastructure committee, David Dawson said: “I’d encourage people to look at the timetable for these new services, make use of them throughout this trial and importantly to give our transport team their feedback.

“These services are being trialled for a limited amount of time and we do need good levels of demand and usage from the public to give us the best possible chance of continuing these services after March 2023.”

Orkney Council’s transport team will be reviewing the new routes, along with demand, in early 2023.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

