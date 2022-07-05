Family of tragic Nairn teen Alex Garrow donate defibrillators to police station to save more lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of tragic Nairn teen Alex Garrow donate defibrillators to police station to save more lives

By Michelle Henderson
July 5, 2022, 11:38 am Updated: July 5, 2022, 2:32 pm
The Garrow family from Nairn have donated five defibrillators to their local police station in memory of Alex Garrow who died in February last year.
The family of a Nairn teenager who died after suffering a cardiac arrest at home have donated defibrillators to the town to potentially save lives.

Alex Garrow died last February after suffering a sudden Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) at home.

The 19-year-old was discovered unresponsive by her sister Beth, who raised the alarm.

With the nearest ambulance 30 minutes away and no defibrillators nearby, neighbours began performing CPR.

PCs Karen Kerr and Lyndsay Farrelly were first to arrive on scene, ahead of firefighters and paramedics.

Alex was rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but died that evening.

Her parents Yvonne and David and sister Beth have now donated five defibrillators to Nairn police station in her name.

The family hope the devices will not only help save lives but prevent local families from feeling the pain of losing a loved one.

Saving lives

Miss Garrow has actively been raising funds for the defibrillators since losing her sister, and has secured more than £5,000.

The 23-year-old admitted she often wonders if the kit could have saved Alex, and said her family will “never be the same again” since the tragedy.

She said: “The police were first on the scene due to an ambulance being 30 minutes away, they took over CPR until the fire service and ambulance arrived with defibrillators which our neighbours and the police did not have access to immediately.

“Sadly despite the best efforts of all involved Alex passed away later that evening in Raigmore Hospital and our family life will never be the same again.

“I am left wondering whether earlier access to a defibrillator would have led to a different outcome for Alex and our family that evening. I hope that with providing defibrillators lives can be saved and families will not go through such heartache like we are.

“On behalf of my family we would like to thank all of those that assisted that evening, we are forever grateful for your best efforts in trying to save Alex.”

Defibrillators will be in police cars

The Garrow family met local officers on Monday to hand over the defibrillators.

The five defibrillators will be carried in marked police vehicles operating out of Nairn Police Station.

Officers have undergone extensive training on how to use the kit.

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine praised the family for their resilience and generosity.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to the Garrow family for their generous donation of this life-saving equipment which will now be utilised by officers operating in the Nairn area.

“Our officers have received training to prepare for the introduction of defibrillators and we look forward to working closely in partnership with ambulance staff to provide enhanced medical aid if required at the scene of serious incidents.

“Alex’s family should be commended for their dedicated fundraising following such a tragic event in their lives and I would again thank them for their generosity.”

