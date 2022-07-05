Ferry carrying nearly 100 passengers across Pentland Firth refloated after running aground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferry carrying nearly 100 passengers across Pentland Firth refloated after running aground

By Lauren Robertson and Iain Grant
July 5, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 5:47 pm
The MV Alfred has run aground.
A ferry carrying 97 passengers ran aground on an island off Orkney today.

Lifeboats from Thurso and Longhope were launched shortly after 2pm, to help evacuate passengers and crew from the MV Alfred.

The ETV Ievoli Black was sent to provide a tow – but the vessel was refloated after 90 minutes and made its way to St Margaret’s Hope on the Orkney Islands.

At the time the vessel refloated, more than half of the 97 passengers onboard had been rescued.

The Pentland Ferries vessel ran aground on the uninhabited island of Swona, west of South Ronaldsay, during its afternoon scheduled crossing.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: “At approximately 2pm today HM Coastguard were alerted to a passenger ferry carrying 97 people on board having gone aground on the Isle of Swona.

“Thurso and Longhope all-weather lifeboats were sent to provide safety cover and begin evacuating the passengers from the ferry to the lifeboat while the ETV Ievoli Black was sent to provide a tow if required.

“The vessel was refloated within an hour and a half before continuing, under its own power, to St Margaret’s Hope.”

It was escorted by the two lifeboats as well as two tugs from Orkney.

The spokesman continued: “Coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope were also sent to meet the vessel at port.”

