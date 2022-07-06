First look inside transformed Singleton of Glen Ord visitor centre which adds to whisky tourism investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look inside transformed Singleton of Glen Ord visitor centre which adds to whisky tourism investment

By John Ross
July 6, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 1:01 pm
Celebrity chef Tony Singh opened the new visitor centre
Celebrity chef Tony Singh opened the new visitor centre

A new-look visitor centre at one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries opens to the public this week as part of a major investment in whisky tourism.

The home of the Singleton of Glen Ord has been given a multi-million pound transformation by drinks giant Diageo.

It is part of the company’s £185 million investment in its Scottish visitor attractions, including a number in the Highlands and Islands.

Visitor centre is on NC500

The new centre at Glen Ord, built in Muir of Ord in 1838, opens as thousands of visitors are expected on the North Coast 500 tourist route.

As well as showcasing The Singleton single malts, the brand home will promote local Scottish food produce.

From Friday the public will be able to enjoy a tour and look around a shop, bar and delicatessen, featuring desserts from neighbouring Bad Girl Bakery.

The centre holds a Green Tourism Gold Award and Diageo also worked with Euan’s Guide, a disabled access charity, to make it more accessible.

Celebrity chef Tony Singh opened the new centre and created a special menu pairing with The Singleton of Glen Ord celebratory bottling, a special edition released to commemorate the opening.

Details of the menu can be found on the The Singleton Facebook page 

Whisky is a magnet for tourism

He said: “Scotland is rich with exceptional quality food and drink, and it is wonderful to see that being celebrated at the new home of The Singleton.

“Scotch whisky is the country’s leading export to the world and a magnet for international tourism.

“It is great for Scotland to see Scotch whisky brands like The Singleton making the connection between their delicious single malt and Scotland’s rich larder of local produce.”

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, Tony Singh and Craig Mills operations director, NC500 .

Glen Ord’s renovation is the fifth site to open as part of Diageo’s wider development of visitor facilities.

Already it has upgraded Glenkinchie in October 2020, Clynelish in April 2021 and Cardhu in June last year.

A state-of-the-art Johnnie Walker visitor experience in Edinburgh also opened last September.

New attractions to open in Skye and Islay

Transformed visitor attractions will open at Talisker Distillery on Skye, and Caol Ila on Islay, later this summer.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland brand homes, said: “The Singleton is one of the most exciting single malt brands in the world and we are delighted to be opening the doors to the brand’s new home at Glen Ord Distillery.

“Our £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism is designed to put Scotland at the forefront of the global trend in food and drink tourism by giving consumers a truly world-class experience at our distilleries.

Inside the revamped visitor centre at Glen Ord distillery. Picture Grant Anderson

“This just the start of an incredible summer of Scotch whisky investment, with Talisker and Caol Ila distillery’s also launching new visitor experiences, and we want to use that to build momentum in the recovery of Scottish tourism.”

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotland is a world-leader in food and drink tourism and it’s fantastic to see Diageo and the whisky sector continuing to invest and innovate in visitor experiences.

“Every visitor to the country has to eat and drink, so providing unique and memorable experiences is invaluable in bolstering our international reputation as a land of food and drink.”

Visitor centre will become a favourite

North Coast 500 operations director Craig Mills also welcomed the new-look centre and said it will become a favourite with locals and tourists.

“The location makes it a fantastic option to either start or end your NC500 journey on.

“While passengers can enjoy their drams on site, the great inclusion of drivers’ packs ensure that nobody misses out, and samples can be savoured once safely parked up.”

