The Coul Links saga continues: Application for world class course could be in by autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Coul Links saga continues: Application for world class course could be in by autumn

By John Ross
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
A view from the 18th hole on the planned golf course at Coul Links
A view from the 18th hole on the planned golf course at Coul Links

New plans for a world class golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland could be submitted in a matter of weeks.

Communities for Coul (C4C) is pursuing the project after a previous attempt to build a championship course was turned down.

The group lodged a pre-Planning Application Notice (PAN) for the development with Highland Council in June.

Public exhibition for course plans

A public exhibition will be held in Embo Community Centre on July 27. An online presentation will also be held in August.

C4C then hopes to lodge a full planning application by the early autumn.

A crowdfunding campaign has seen the group raise £125,000 of its £150,000 target towards the planning process.

A bid to develop a golf course on the Coul Links site was rejected by Scottish Ministers in 2020 after objections from environmental groups.

But C4C says it has responded to concerns raised previously in developing the new plans.

The 3rd tee of the planned course at Coul Links. The proposal will be displayed at a public exhibition this month

This includes a comprehensive plan to restore and protect the Coul Links Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

This, it argues, will perpetually protect the wild coastal environment. At the same time, it will help to transform the area economically, creating jobs and enhancing the area as a world-class golf destination.

C4C director Gordon Sutherland said: “We know and expect we will face further obstacles along the way.

“But, as things stand, we are optimistic we will be in a position to submit a full planning application in the early autumn.

“We have already shown there is overwhelming local support for the project.”

A community ballot held by C4C last year showed 69.2% of people in favour in a 44.4% turn-out.

Planning system ‘favours the wealthy’

Meanwhile, a supporter of the project says Scotland’s planning system favours the wealthy and is stacked against communities.

Edward Abel Smith, who owns the land where the course would be built, has plans for a £20 million eco hotel overlooking the proposed development.

Mr Abel Smith, the owner of Coul Farm, says local support for the project chimes with the SNP commitment that ‘the best people to decide the future of our communities are the people who live in those communities’.

But he says statutory consultee NatureScot has to balance its duties to protect the environment with the need for social and economic development.

“There is nothing to say whether one of these three factors should take precedent over another.”

A full planning application for a golf course at Coul Links is expected to be submitted by the autumn

He says if NatureScot objects to the course plan, even with the support of Highland Council, with whom C4C is working closely, the final decision will rest with Scottish Ministers.

They may ultimately decide to ‘call in’ the application and remove the decision-making process from the planning authority. This can lead to an expensive public inquiry.

“Therefore, for C4C to gain planning permission for a highly-desired, locally-led project in their community, they are very much reliant on NatureScot balancing the economic and social impacts with the environmental.

“Poignantly, with this planning policy, the only way that the statement ‘the best people to decide the future of our communities are the people who live in those communities’ can be a reality is if said community has enough financial backing – similar sums that major global developers have – to afford to put their ideas forward.

‘Anyone can engage in development decisions’

“The Scottish planning policy, either deliberately or inadvertently, is only truly accessible to the wealthy, and is so heavily stacked against the people its government represent – locals.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Throughout the planning system, opportunities are available for everyone to engage in the development decisions which affect them.

“Applications are determined in accordance with the development plan for the area unless material considerations indicate otherwise.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the proposals in case it is seen as pre-empting or pre-judging any future decision that may come before Ministers.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]