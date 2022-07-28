Housing, jobs and crofting at centre of plan for Bays of Harris Estate under community ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Housing, jobs and crofting at centre of plan for Bays of Harris Estate under community ownership

By John Ross
July 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 7:40 am
A ballot it to be held to gauge support for a community buyout of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture John Maher
A ballot it to be held to gauge support for a community buyout of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture John Maher

Affordable housing, local employment and crofting development are at the heart of a five-year business plan for the Bays of Harris Estate if it comes into community hands.

A postal ballot will be held in September to gauge support for a steering group to begin talks to take over the estate from its current owners.

The business plan has been published ahead of the vote and follows a feasibility study.

It shows that community ownership of the estate, which had an annual income of £84,283 in 2021 is financially viable.

Housing can help reverse decades of depopulation

The business plan envisages community ownership contributing to “a healthy, active and demographically balanced Bays of Harris inspired by, and living sustainably within, this special environment and our Gaelic island culture”.

Key priorities include affordable housing to help reverse decades of depopulation and creating business units to encourage more local employment.

A fund to support crofting development and other community projects is also proposed.

Based on the business plan’s five-year projections, consultants calculate the estate will have a surplus of over £81,000 at the end of year five after investing in housing and putting £80,000 into crofting and community projects.

They add: “It is apparent that the Bays of Harris Estate is financially viable whilst at the same time delivering significant community and crofting benefit across the estate”.

Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr

Steering group chairman John Maher said publication of the business plan marks an important step forward in investigating the feasibility of community ownership.

“The plan shows that community ownership is both financially viable and can play a major role in delivering urgently needed affordable housing and business space in the area, as well as supporting crofting development and community projects across the estate as a whole.

“The next stage of the process is to gauge residents’ support for negotiating a community buyout of the estate from the current owners.

“We look forward to postal ballot papers being issued at the end of August to enable that assessment to happen”.

The estate was formed in 1925 when Lewis and Harris were split into lots and sold following the death of the previous proprietor, Lord Leverhulme.

Estate owners willing to discuss a sale

The Hitchcock family purchased one of the lots which includes the Bays on the east side of Harris, Northton on the west and the island of Berneray.

The 27,000 acres are almost all in crofting tenure, with 274 crofts in 28 townships.

Following years of discussions, the current owners indicated that, if there is a decisive vote for a community buyout, they are willing to negotiate a sale.

Harris has seen population decline for generations, falling from 5,449 in 1911 to 2,054 in 2011.

The population of the estate area fell by 3% from 2001 to 2011, compared to a 4.6% increase across Scotland.

The demographic challenge is linked to a housing problem with consultations hearing of a lack of affordable housing, especially for young people.

View of Northon. Picture John Maher

Many cannot afford to buy on the market because of the demand for holiday homes.

A buyout in the Bays of Harris would add to the already widespread community ownership in the Outer Hebrides.

More than 50% of the land in the islands is now in community ownership, with over 70% of people living on community-owned land.

Earlier this year Stuart Black, chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said putting more land in community hands could help address rural housing issues.

He said additional community ownership and affordable homes will help tackle the historic problem of depopulation in remote and island areas.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]