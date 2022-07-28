‘It is a real landmark for the city’: Highland representatives turn out to celebrate the opening of Hydro Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It is a real landmark for the city’: Highland representatives turn out to celebrate the opening of Hydro Ness

By Michelle Henderson
July 28, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:15 pm
MSP Michael Matheson and Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair at the official opening of Hydro Ness. Picture by Jason Hedges.
MSP Michael Matheson and Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair at the official opening of Hydro Ness. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Scores of people gathered on the banks of the River Ness to mark the official opening of Hydro Ness.

The £2.6million Archimedes screw project, located next to the Hold Mils bridge,  is expected to generate over 500,000kWh of renewable energy each year.

It means about 50% of the electricity supply needed to power Inverness Leisure Centre will be generated by the award-winning hydroelectric scheme.

Representatives and supporters gathered on the banks of the River Ness on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Hydro Ness.

MSP Michael Matheson said the facility will leave a “big and lasting” impact on the city for generations to come. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Michael Matheson, Scottish Government cabinet secretary for net zero, economy and transport, marked the official opening of the riverside attraction by unveiling a new name plaque.

He said the facility will leave a “big and lasting” impact on the city for generations to come.

“This is a brilliant example of a small-scale hydroelectric scheme which will have a big impact locally,” he said.

“Not only will it help to reduce energy costs of the local leisure facility, but it will also provide a really good educational facility for local schools to be able to use to help educate pupils about the benefits of hydroelectricity, and in particular an Archimedes screw type project and how that all fits into the energy transition.

“It is also a very good way of demonstrating how we are using an old form of technology, which is centuries old, to tackle a modern-day crisis which is climate change.”

As water from the River Ness flows into the Hydro, it passes through spiral blades forcing the screw to turn. Picture By Jason Hedges.

Thursday’s ceremony also featured a spellbinding performance of a specially commissioned song, titled The Power of the River, by Ceilidh Trail.

The song was written and produced by renowned local artists Hamish Napier and Duncan Chisholm.

How does Hydro Ness work?

Hydro Ness utilises historical infrastructure from a disused hydro scheme dating back to the 1920s.

As water from the River Ness flows into the hydro, it passes through spiral blades forcing the screw to turn.

Hydro Ness is expected to generate over 500,000kWh of renewable energy each year. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Energy generated from the movement is then converted into electricity and fed into the nearby Inverness Leisure Centre.

Councillor Karl Rosie, chairman of Highland Council’s climate change committee said: “Hydro Ness is without doubt a flagship for sustainability and has reinforced how valuable an asset the River Ness is, especially when it comes to renewable generation.

“Not only does it look fantastic but very importantly, it is already helping to offset our reliance on grid supplied electricity and reducing our carbon footprint. This underlines our climate change ambitions as we work towards achieving net zero.”

The project has already received nationwide attention after being shortlisted for the Best Climate Action and Decarbonisation initiative category of the APSE Service awards.

Hydro Ness was officially opened to the public on Thursday. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Provost of Inverness, Glynis Sinclair, described Hydro Ness as a “fascinating piece of engineering and technology.”

She says the project is a step in the right direction to breathe new life into the city whilst helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

‘It is a great asset to the city’

She said: “I walk my dogs along the Caledonian Canal very regularly so I have been watching it as I come past on the bridge. Seeing it right up close now, it is absolutely wonderful.

The hydroelectric site will also act as a hub for STEM learning with resources for school classes developed by the Science Skills Academy. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Hydro Ness is a fascinating piece of engineering and technology and I am sure it will prove to be a very popular attraction that will inspire young scientists of tomorrow and encourage us all to think more about how we can make positive changes in our lives.

“I think it is a contribution. I think everybody knows we have to go a lot further both personally, professionally and commercially.

“My vision for Inverness is that it has got to be a living, breathing city where people are enjoying living with all the facilities that they need. Hydro Ness will go some way towards this; it’s a good start.”

The hydroelectric site will also act as a hub for Stem learning with resources for school classes developed by the Science Skills Academy.

The SSA, has also produced a number of educational animations which will enrich the learning experience on site.

Councillor Ken Gowans said Hydro Ness will be a real landmark for the city. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee said Hydro Ness will become a “landmark” attraction for the city.

“This is fantastic. It is a great asset to the city. It will provide so much benefit – not just the visual impact – but it is a real landmark for the city.

“It sets a statement from Highland Council on how serious we are about welcoming these kinds of projects and much larger ones in partnership with other agencies.”

