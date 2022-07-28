‘It is a real landmark for the city’: Highland representatives turn out to celebrate the opening of Hydro Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of people gathered on the banks of the River Ness to mark the official opening of Hydro Ness.

The £2.6million Archimedes screw project, located next to the Hold Mils bridge, is expected to generate over 500,000kWh of renewable energy each year.

It means about 50% of the electricity supply needed to power Inverness Leisure Centre will be generated by the award-winning hydroelectric scheme.

Representatives and supporters gathered on the banks of the River Ness on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Hydro Ness.

Michael Matheson, Scottish Government cabinet secretary for net zero, economy and transport, marked the official opening of the riverside attraction by unveiling a new name plaque.

He said the facility will leave a “big and lasting” impact on the city for generations to come.

“This is a brilliant example of a small-scale hydroelectric scheme which will have a big impact locally,” he said.

“Not only will it help to reduce energy costs of the local leisure facility, but it will also provide a really good educational facility for local schools to be able to use to help educate pupils about the benefits of hydroelectricity, and in particular an Archimedes screw type project and how that all fits into the energy transition.

“It is also a very good way of demonstrating how we are using an old form of technology, which is centuries old, to tackle a modern-day crisis which is climate change.”

Thursday’s ceremony also featured a spellbinding performance of a specially commissioned song, titled The Power of the River, by Ceilidh Trail.

The song was written and produced by renowned local artists Hamish Napier and Duncan Chisholm.

How does Hydro Ness work?

Hydro Ness utilises historical infrastructure from a disused hydro scheme dating back to the 1920s.

As water from the River Ness flows into the hydro, it passes through spiral blades forcing the screw to turn.

Energy generated from the movement is then converted into electricity and fed into the nearby Inverness Leisure Centre.

Councillor Karl Rosie, chairman of Highland Council’s climate change committee said: “Hydro Ness is without doubt a flagship for sustainability and has reinforced how valuable an asset the River Ness is, especially when it comes to renewable generation.

“Not only does it look fantastic but very importantly, it is already helping to offset our reliance on grid supplied electricity and reducing our carbon footprint. This underlines our climate change ambitions as we work towards achieving net zero.”

The project has already received nationwide attention after being shortlisted for the Best Climate Action and Decarbonisation initiative category of the APSE Service awards.

Provost of Inverness, Glynis Sinclair, described Hydro Ness as a “fascinating piece of engineering and technology.”

She says the project is a step in the right direction to breathe new life into the city whilst helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

‘It is a great asset to the city’

She said: “I walk my dogs along the Caledonian Canal very regularly so I have been watching it as I come past on the bridge. Seeing it right up close now, it is absolutely wonderful.

“Hydro Ness is a fascinating piece of engineering and technology and I am sure it will prove to be a very popular attraction that will inspire young scientists of tomorrow and encourage us all to think more about how we can make positive changes in our lives.

“I think it is a contribution. I think everybody knows we have to go a lot further both personally, professionally and commercially.

“My vision for Inverness is that it has got to be a living, breathing city where people are enjoying living with all the facilities that they need. Hydro Ness will go some way towards this; it’s a good start.”

The hydroelectric site will also act as a hub for Stem learning with resources for school classes developed by the Science Skills Academy.

The SSA, has also produced a number of educational animations which will enrich the learning experience on site.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee said Hydro Ness will become a “landmark” attraction for the city.

“This is fantastic. It is a great asset to the city. It will provide so much benefit – not just the visual impact – but it is a real landmark for the city.

“It sets a statement from Highland Council on how serious we are about welcoming these kinds of projects and much larger ones in partnership with other agencies.”