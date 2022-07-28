Ukrainian youngsters have fun day out in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ukrainian youngsters have fun day out in Aberdeen

By Chris Cromar
July 28, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:21 pm
The children met the council's mascot Spotless the Leopard. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
The children met the council's mascot Spotless the Leopard. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Hundreds of Ukrainian children who are staying in Aberdeen due to the ongoing war in their home country have had a fun day out in the city.

They were given a choice of events, including sports and crafts to take part in, with Codona’s Amusement Park opening exclusively in the evening for the youngsters to enjoy the rides.

The day out for the 200 plus primary and secondary age pupils, which was organised by City of Aberdeen Lieutenancy and Aberdeen FC Community Trust, was part of a welcome event held at the Beach Ballroom for Ukrainians.

Youngsters had lots of fun at the event. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

They were also joined by mascots from different organisations in the city, including Aberdeen FC’s Angus and Donny, Charlie Dog from Charlie House and the council’s very own Spotless the Leopard.

Guests at the event were given a civic welcome to the city by Lord Provost David Cameron, who said: “It is our privilege to welcome Ukrainians to Aberdeen and we cannot imagine what they have been through to get here.

Football was one of the activities on offer. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

“We hope they are enjoying their stay in the city with a warm Scottish welcome and the youngsters had a fantastic time with all the fun sporting and crafting events, as well as the rides at the funfair.”

Codona’s director, Alfred Codona added: “It’s been a really tough time for these families and our whole team are really pleased to be able to support such a great cause.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]