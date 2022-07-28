Ukrainian youngsters have fun day out in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Ukrainian children who are staying in Aberdeen due to the ongoing war in their home country have had a fun day out in the city.

They were given a choice of events, including sports and crafts to take part in, with Codona’s Amusement Park opening exclusively in the evening for the youngsters to enjoy the rides.

The day out for the 200 plus primary and secondary age pupils, which was organised by City of Aberdeen Lieutenancy and Aberdeen FC Community Trust, was part of a welcome event held at the Beach Ballroom for Ukrainians.

They were also joined by mascots from different organisations in the city, including Aberdeen FC’s Angus and Donny, Charlie Dog from Charlie House and the council’s very own Spotless the Leopard.

Guests at the event were given a civic welcome to the city by Lord Provost David Cameron, who said: “It is our privilege to welcome Ukrainians to Aberdeen and we cannot imagine what they have been through to get here.

“We hope they are enjoying their stay in the city with a warm Scottish welcome and the youngsters had a fantastic time with all the fun sporting and crafting events, as well as the rides at the funfair.”

Codona’s director, Alfred Codona added: “It’s been a really tough time for these families and our whole team are really pleased to be able to support such a great cause.”