Hydro Ness receives additional funding boost for Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Hydro Ness receives additional funding boost for Visit Inverness Loch Ness

By Ross Hempseed
March 31, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 7:30 pm
Micheal Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness at the Hydro Ness site in Inverness.
Micheal Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness at the Hydro Ness site in Inverness.

Tourist group Visit Inverness Loch Ness has awarded additional funding to Hydro Ness to create a interactive learning space.

The new learning zone will educate the public on the new hydroelectric project nearing completion on the banks of the River Ness.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness aims to promote tourism in the area and Hydro Ness is to become the city’s newest attraction when it opens later this year.

The interactive content will also encourage visitors to think about their personal impact on the environment.

The project, in addition to being a tourist attraction, will also have a practical purpose as it will generate electricity using the currents of the river.

It is part of the Highland Council’s ambitious plans to reduce their carbon emissions and reach net-zero by 2025.

New funding will help link two major new Inverness attractions

The hydroelectric generator, once operational, will provide the nearby Inverness Leisure Centre with half of its energy needs.

The creative content within the new learning zone is being developed by Mather & Co, the same designers who are working on the visitor experience at Inverness Castle.

VILN chief executive, Michael Golding, said: “Linking Inverness Castle and the Hydro Ness scheme through their visitor interpretation offers us a fantastic opportunity to encourage visitors to explore both attractions and the wider area during their time in Inverness.

“Once completed, the interactive content will showcase how science and nature can work together, offering educational information about the Hydro for visitors and for students so they can visit the site as part of their science, technology, engineering and maths learning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal