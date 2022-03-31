Hydro Ness receives additional funding boost for Visit Inverness Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tourist group Visit Inverness Loch Ness has awarded additional funding to Hydro Ness to create a interactive learning space.

The new learning zone will educate the public on the new hydroelectric project nearing completion on the banks of the River Ness.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness aims to promote tourism in the area and Hydro Ness is to become the city’s newest attraction when it opens later this year.

The interactive content will also encourage visitors to think about their personal impact on the environment.

The project, in addition to being a tourist attraction, will also have a practical purpose as it will generate electricity using the currents of the river.

It is part of the Highland Council’s ambitious plans to reduce their carbon emissions and reach net-zero by 2025.

New funding will help link two major new Inverness attractions

The hydroelectric generator, once operational, will provide the nearby Inverness Leisure Centre with half of its energy needs.

The creative content within the new learning zone is being developed by Mather & Co, the same designers who are working on the visitor experience at Inverness Castle.

VILN chief executive, Michael Golding, said: “Linking Inverness Castle and the Hydro Ness scheme through their visitor interpretation offers us a fantastic opportunity to encourage visitors to explore both attractions and the wider area during their time in Inverness.

“Once completed, the interactive content will showcase how science and nature can work together, offering educational information about the Hydro for visitors and for students so they can visit the site as part of their science, technology, engineering and maths learning.”