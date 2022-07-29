Prince Charles visits Caithness food bank and oxygen therapy centre during Wick visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince Charles visits Caithness food bank and oxygen therapy centre during Wick visit

By Dan Barker
July 29, 2022, 6:11 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 7:23 pm
Prince Charles heard about the work being done by Caithness Foodbank. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA
Prince Charles has visited a centre which offers vital oxygen therapy more than 15 years after he opened the original facility.

The Duke of Rothesay visited The Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Centre in Wick on Friday, as part of a visit to the town.

When it first opened it was called The Old Man’s Rest and then The MS Therapy Centre.

He opened the original facility in 2005, and it continues to offer oxygen therapy treatment for a range of auto-immune deficiencies including multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue and certain cancers.

Prince Charles during a visit to the Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Centre in Wick to hear about the benefits of oxygen therapy, especially for long Covid sufferers. Photo by PA/Andrew Milligan

The treatment at the centre has also been used recently to support those suffering from the effects of long Covid.

When Charles opened the original facility in 2005, it still belonged to Highland Council and the Therapy Centre were the tenants.

However, in 2017 a successful bid enabled the Therapy Centre to apply for grants to upgrade and refurbish the building as well as become owner of the building.

Work at the centre finished in 2019, just before the start of the first lockdown.

Charles was given a tour of the centre and also met with its volunteers as well as patients who have used the oxygen therapy treatments available.

Charles met locals during a visit to the Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Centre in Wick. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA

To date, the centre has around 50 users, some of whom use the centre weekly while others visit monthly.

The centre is manned completely by volunteers with funding raised independently and with support from the local community.

Prince Charles given food bank tour

The Prince of Wales also visited the Caithness Foodbank, based at Wick’s Carnegie Library, where he was taken on a tour of a facility and learned about the vital work done there to support people throughout the county.

Caithness Foodbank was set up in 2014 as an initiative by members of various Caithness churches and other members of the local community in Thurso and Wick.

It has two centres, one in Thurso and one in Wick, and has continued to expand over the years and has cultivated a large network of local referral agencies.

At the centre Charles met food bank volunteers and charity organisations to hear about the work they do to support their local community.

