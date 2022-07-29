Commonwealth Games: Aberdeen parasport legend Neil Fachie overcomes illness to claim fifth gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Aberdeen parasport legend Neil Fachie overcomes illness to claim fifth gold

By Jamie Durent
July 29, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 7:24 pm
Scotland's Neil Fachie (left) and pilot Lewis Stewart celebrate with their gold medals after victory in the Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.
Scotland's Neil Fachie, left, and pilot Lewis Stewart celebrate with their gold medals after victory in the Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

Aberdeen parasport legend Neil Fachie battled illness to claim a record-equalling fifth Commonwealth Games gold.

Fachie had been struggling with a cold right up to competition time on Friday and had lost his voice by the time it came to the tandem B 1km time trial.

However, he and pilot Lewis Stewart pulled something dramatic out of the bag, digging deep to break the Games record which had been set just minutes before by Wales duo James Ball and Matt Rotherham – Fachie’s former pilot – winning in 59.938.

The medal puts Fachie level with Team Scotland bowler Alex Marshall at the top of the Scotland Commonwealth Games all-time list, with both men due to compete again before the Games is over.

“It’s genuinely mind-blowing,” said Fachie. “As you can hear, it’s been a tough day. I’ve lost my voice and I’ve been quite ill all week.

“I’ve had a cold. We were worried it might be Covid, but thank God it wasn’t, because that would have been a disaster.

“I’ve been struggling with my lungs, but it’s all about your legs at the end of the day.

Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Lewis Stewart on their way to winning gold in the Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.
Scotland’s Neil Fachie and pilot Lewis Stewart on their way to winning gold in the men’s tandem B 1km time trial. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

“Lewis was an absolute hero. We left it all on the track.

“We train with the Welsh boys every day, we knew how good they’d be. When I saw the time I thought: ‘we can beat this’. It’s because of them we’re as good as we are as we push each other all the time.

“I was aware of the (medal) record. It was a bit of motivation, just to put para-sport on the map.

“I wish Alex all the best – I hope he wins two or three and, if he beats it, it’s great for Scotland.”

“We were so tired,” added Stewart. “It’s one of those you want to leave everything on the track and we were both going so deep at the end.

“You can hear when it’s tight with the crowd.

“We had it stacked against us in terms of preparation, but I’m super happy with the ride and I’m proud for both of us.”

Aviemore rider Ellie Stone picked up a silver medal on her Commonwealth Games debut in the tandem B sprint.

Piloting Scottish paralympic favourite Aileen McGlynn, Stone took second in the final against a strong Australian pair of Caitlin Ward and Jessica Gallagher.

Ellie Stone piloting Aileen McGlynn in the women's Tandem B sprint. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13056026bu)
Ellie Stone piloting Aileen McGlynn in the women’s tandem B sprint. Photo by Will Palmer/</p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock</p> <p> (13056026bu)</p> <p>

“It’s amazing. I find with sprinting, you have to lose twice to get the silver,” said Stone. “At first, I was like: ‘damn it’, but then it hit me that I’d got silver. We were so close.

“As the times get better and we were knocking on the door, I was forgetting how long we’d been together. I knew we could win, but I can’t be disappointed.

“There’s lots to take in. It’s my first international Games so I’m trying to take in as much as possible to take into my next one.

Stone and McGlynn were second-fastest in qualifying and were pitted against English duo Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt in the semi-finals.

The first two races were split evenly with England winning the third, however, they were relegated due to a deviation and the Stone-McGlynn pairing were promoted to the final.

Scotland's Aileen McGlynn (right) and pilot Ellie Stone with their silver medals. Photo by: John Walton/PA Wire.
Scotland’s Aileen McGlynn, right, and pilot Ellie Stone with their silver medals. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

“My legs were dead and my coach came over and told me they’d been relegated,” said Stone. “I felt a bit bad at first, but they did impede us a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Forres’ Lauren Bell, teaming up with Iona Moir and Lusia Steele, posted a time of 48.650 in qualifying for the women’s team sprint. Unfortunately, it was not among the four-fastest times to qualify for the medal races.

“We’ve not been together as a team for long,” said Bell. “Iona has been doing her A-level exams so we’ve not been racing together for long.

“Overall we should be pleased with it. The stuff we wanted to do we did it well.”

“Sometimes the morning sessions aren’t as busy as the afternoon, but it was so loud. When they announced ‘Team Scotland’  everyone was proper cheering. It was a magical moment. My parents and friends were watching, too, which was nice.

“We couldn’t go to the opening ceremony, but we all put on our kilts and watched it on TV. It feels like we’re with the rest of the team, even though we’re not.”

Bell is back on the track on Saturday in the women’s individual sprint and is confident she can build on Friday’s performance.

“Especially from my lap I did, which was a PB for me, it shows the speed is there,” she added. “I’m just so excited. If you get a happy head, you get happy legs, so I can’t wait.”

 

Ellie Stone reflects on following Team Scotland colleague and fellow north rider Lauren Bell on Commonwealth Games path

