Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe

By Ross Hempseed
August 18, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 9:38 am
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.

Brora Primary School and the adjoining nursery are shut today due to a burst water pipe.

The building located on Johnstone Crescent near the River Brora, also houses the Sutherland Stepping Stones nursery.

Highland Council has confirmed the school and nursery are shut today due to burst water mains.

More than 100 children, including 93 primary school pupils and 16 nursery children have had to stay at home.

It is not yet known when the problem will be resolved and how serious the damage to the building is.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

The coordinator for the Stepping Stones nursery Annarie Heneghan informed parents via social media.

She said: “Sutherland Stepping Stones & Brora Primary School will be closed today due to burst water mains. We will keep you posted about tomorrow sorry for any inconvenience.”

