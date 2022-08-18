Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role

By Ellie Milne
August 18, 2022, 9:38 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 9:41 am
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A Buckie councillor has resigned after just three months in the role.

Christopher Price was one of three people who put themselves forward for the ballot in the Moray Council ward prior to the May elections.

The ward was uncontested and Mr Price became a councillor alongside Conservative Neil McLennan and SNP Sonya Warren.

He also became the first Liberal Democrat on Moray Council for 15 years.

Former Moray councillor Christopher Price. Supplied by Moray Council.

Roddy Burns, chief executive of Moray Council, has confirmed that Mr Price handed in his resignation on Wednesday.

He said: “Cllr Price was elected as a Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor in the uncontested Buckie ward at this year’s local government election.

“I thank him for his service to his constituents since May, and wish him well for the future.”

The resignation of Mr Price, who has lived in Moray for the past 17 years, will trigger a by-election in the Buckie ward.

Moray Council has confirmed it will publish more information on the by-election when it becomes available.

