Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role

A Buckie councillor has resigned after just three months in the role.

Christopher Price was one of three people who put themselves forward for the ballot in the Moray Council ward prior to the May elections.

The ward was uncontested and Mr Price became a councillor alongside Conservative Neil McLennan and SNP Sonya Warren.

He also became the first Liberal Democrat on Moray Council for 15 years.

Roddy Burns, chief executive of Moray Council, has confirmed that Mr Price handed in his resignation on Wednesday.

He said: “Cllr Price was elected as a Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor in the uncontested Buckie ward at this year’s local government election.

“I thank him for his service to his constituents since May, and wish him well for the future.”

The resignation of Mr Price, who has lived in Moray for the past 17 years, will trigger a by-election in the Buckie ward.

Moray Council has confirmed it will publish more information on the by-election when it becomes available.