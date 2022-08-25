D-Day looms for new nightclub and bowling alley plans for Kirkwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
D-Day looms for new nightclub and bowling alley plans for Kirkwall

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:15 pm
entertainment venue Kirkwall
Some major changes at 18 Bridge Street, Kirkwall, could be in the making

Kirkwall residents could find out next week whether they will get a new entertainment venue in the town.

Orkney’s planning committee are due to make a decision on the major development, as they view plans for the mixed-use venue.

On Wednesday, the committee will choose to approve or refuse plans to convert the former shop premises and courtyards at 18 Bridge Street – known locally as the Gardens building.

The plans would see the area turned into a venue containing a restaurant, bowling alley, music venues, nightclub, gymnasium, exhibition space, visitor centre, and retail space.

The applicant is local businessman Neil Stevenson.

Officers have said the plans meet the conditions of the county’s local development plan and have recommended it for approval.

entertainment venue Kirkwall
The proposed layout of the mixed-use entertainment venue

However, seven objections have been made by nearby residents. These concern noise and parking.

One letter of support was received from the owners of Trek and Travel. The business would be directly opposite the proposed entertainment venue.

The council’s roads service department has objected. It has also taken issue with the amount of parking available at the site.

There are also questions about how delivery vehicles would access the site.

Environmental Health is concerned about noise from the nightclub. The department has asked that a Noise Impact Assessment be carried out to support any future planning applications.

This new entertainment venue in Kirkwall is the latest of several major moves by the applicant, Mr Stevenson.

These include creating accommodation at Kirkwall’s Old Library and the announcement that Grooves Toys in Stromness would be closing.

