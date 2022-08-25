D-Day looms for new nightclub and bowling alley plans for Kirkwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirkwall residents could find out next week whether they will get a new entertainment venue in the town.

Orkney’s planning committee are due to make a decision on the major development, as they view plans for the mixed-use venue.

On Wednesday, the committee will choose to approve or refuse plans to convert the former shop premises and courtyards at 18 Bridge Street – known locally as the Gardens building.

The plans would see the area turned into a venue containing a restaurant, bowling alley, music venues, nightclub, gymnasium, exhibition space, visitor centre, and retail space.

The applicant is local businessman Neil Stevenson.

Officers have said the plans meet the conditions of the county’s local development plan and have recommended it for approval.

However, seven objections have been made by nearby residents. These concern noise and parking.

One letter of support was received from the owners of Trek and Travel. The business would be directly opposite the proposed entertainment venue.

The council’s roads service department has objected. It has also taken issue with the amount of parking available at the site.

There are also questions about how delivery vehicles would access the site.

Environmental Health is concerned about noise from the nightclub. The department has asked that a Noise Impact Assessment be carried out to support any future planning applications.

This new entertainment venue in Kirkwall is the latest of several major moves by the applicant, Mr Stevenson.

These include creating accommodation at Kirkwall’s Old Library and the announcement that Grooves Toys in Stromness would be closing.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE